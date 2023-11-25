MW3 community raise suspicions as player gets “disconnected” for being too good

Hitting incredible multiplayer clips in Call of Duty is a time-honored tradition, but one player’s unbelievable escapade in MW3 inadvertently led to some negative consequences.

For those who somehow missed the entirety of early gaming YouTube history, Call of Duty montages were easily one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the medium. They arguably played a huge role in generating enough interest in the competitive side of the game to make today’s global championships viable.

Though their popularity has waned in recent years, there are still plenty of recent examples of exceptional Call of Duty players doing what they do best.

One such clip is now doing the rounds on social media, thanks to its heady combination of impressive gameplay and the hilarious consequences that followed.

Player hits MW3 clip so impressive he gets banned

User ItsRomanz posted a video clip on Twitter, showcasing a triple headshot, quickscope collateral kill in MW3.

Unfortunately for them, after hitting the multi-kill and taking three other enemies out with headshots in the firefight, they were booted from the game and the Call of Duty servers entirely. This message then quickly changed to confirm the even worse news that the player had been temporarily banned from playing entirely.

Faze Blaze shared the clip on his Twitter feed under the heading “Triple headshot collat into 6 on head into dev error is wild,” prompting significant comment from the community in the process.

One user shared their similar issue with the game, saying: “I get dev errors when I use too fast of movement or if I’m on a 20+ kill streak.”

Others wanted to share their belief that instances like this one point to wider issues within Call of Duty games as a whole, saying: “Sums up every issue with cod these days and this SBMM bullshit. Do something good and it’s not allowed”

How long Romanz was banned for is unclear and Activision are yet to respond to the question of how this situation occurred. It may have been that the enemy team mass reported his profile, though this would remain remarkably quick and decisive action if it were the case.

With the latest Call of Duty under fire for the shortcomings of its single-player campaign and broader problems with the multiplayer, clips like this won’t do anything to assuage concerns. Whether Activision will do anything to prevent this from reoccurring, remains to be seen.