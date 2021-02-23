Female CoD Mobile pro SOL reportedly murdered in Brazil - Dexerto

A female CoD Mobile pro from Brazil named Ingrid “SOL” Oliveira Bueno da Silva has reportedly been murdered by another player in the esports scene.

SOL, who was only 19 years old at the time of her death, was just beginning her career in esports and was playing with org FBI (Fantastic Brazil Impact) E-sports CoD Mobile team.

On February 23, multiple sources including ESPN Brazil, reported that SOL had been found stabbed to death in the home of another CoD Mobile player known as Guilherme “Flashlight” Alves Costa in Pirituba, São Paulo, Brazil.

According to reports, he met SOL online, and after being arrested he confessed to the murder, telling investigators he had planned it out beforehand.

A CoD Mobile FEM player from Brazil was brutally murdered this week. It looks like the murderer also recorded videos and shared to his friends. This is beyond insane. Sending my most sincere condolences to her family and friends.😞

In a video posted of the suspect being arrested, he can be heard saying, according to translations, “My sanity is completely fit,” and “I wanted to do this,” while being handcuffed by police.

Alves Costa also reportedly uploaded a video of the crime to various groups he used to interact with, including gamerselite.codm on Instagram.

A statement posted by the group and translated by Dexerto states that just after committing the crime, the suspected murderer posted video of it into their group WhatsApp, while also making nods to terrorism and including hate speech against Christians, which was quickly turned over to police.

SOL was killed on Monday, February 22, but news of the tragic incident began to spread on social media the next day after Brazilian CoD organization Jaguares Gaming posted a tribute to her on Twitter.

“It is with deep sadness that Jaguares Esports wishes strength to SOL’s family and the FBI Esports team,” they wrote. “We are all in mourning. Rest in peace and justice be done.”

Mulheres denunciam abusos diariamente, mas não tem muita atenção da sociedade. No esport não é diferente. Elas lutam para conquistar espaço e depois do ocorrido (um jogador assassinou uma jogadora do time adversário)>

As the news broke, tributes poured in for SOL (Portuguese for “sun”) from around the Brazilian esports scene, including from her own team, FBI Esports.

“She was an extraordinary person whom we will remember every day that the sun rises,” Krony, a member of FBI Esports wrote on Instagram. “Every day that the Sun touches us, every time we look at the Sun, we will remember her.”

It is currently unknown as to what sentence Alves Costa is facing or will receive for the crime, but Dexerto will keep you updated as news continues to come out about this tragic story.