Female CoD Mobile pro SOL reportedly murdered in Brazil - Dexerto

A female CoD Mobile pro from Brazil named Ingrid “SOL” Oliveira Bueno da Silva has reportedly been murdered by another player in the esports scene.
SOL, who was only 19 years old at the time of her death, was just beginning her career in esports and was playing with org FBI (Fantastic Brazil Impact) E-sports CoD Mobile team.
On February 23, multiple sources including ESPN Brazil, reported that SOL had been found stabbed to death in the home of another CoD Mobile player known as Guilherme “Flashlight” Alves Costa in Pirituba, São Paulo, Brazil.
According to reports, he met SOL online, and after being arrested he confessed to the murder, telling investigators he had planned it out beforehand.
A CoD Mobile FEM player from Brazil was brutally murdered this week.
Alves Costa also reportedly uploaded a video of the crime to various groups he used to interact with, including gamerselite.codm on Instagram.
A statement posted by the group and translated by Dexerto states that just after committing the crime, the suspected murderer posted video of it into their group WhatsApp, while also making nods to terrorism and including hate speech against Christians, which was quickly turned over to police.
SOL was killed on Monday, February 22, but news of the tragic incident began to spread on social media the next day after Brazilian CoD organization Jaguares Gaming posted a tribute to her on Twitter.
“It is with deep sadness that Jaguares Esports wishes strength to SOL’s family and the FBI Esports team,” they wrote. “We are all in mourning. Rest in peace and justice be done.”
As the news broke, tributes poured in for SOL (Portuguese for “sun”) from around the Brazilian esports scene, including from her own team, FBI Esports.
“She was an extraordinary person whom we will remember every day that the sun rises,” Krony, a member of FBI Esports wrote on Instagram. “Every day that the Sun touches us, every time we look at the Sun, we will remember her.”
The Call of Duty League has combined Weeks 2 and 3 of Stage 1 into one massive Super Week of matches, and everything you need to watch and follow the event live can be found below.
ROKKR win their second in a row after ripping apart Surge.
Legion & Subliners get their first wins of 2021 with stunning sweeps.
Day 3 preview: Royal Ravens vs Empire; Thieves vs Surge; OpTic vs Ultra.
Due to the inclement weather in Texas and other parts of the United States causing power outages for a lot of pro players, the CDL opted to combine the Week 2 and 3 matches into Super Week.
Seven straight days of matches will see all 12 teams in action at least three times, and with the Stage 1 Major looming around the corner, this will be the final opportunity for teams to improve their seeding for the $500,000 tournament.
CDL Super Week: Stream
The CDL streams all of its matches exclusively on YouTube, which is where you can also find replays of matches that have already been completed.
CDL Super Week: Schedule
Super Week kicks off with a double-header on February 22 before six straight days of triple-headers between February 23-28.
Legion & Subliners sweep their way to first wins, ROKKR stay hot vs Surge
After going 0-2 in the Opening Weekend, Paris Legion finally got their first win of 2021 at Super Week, and what a win it was. Despite being underdogs to the Mutineers, Legion pulled off a shocking sweep that featured a rare Hardpoint ending on time.
Following Paris’ script, the New York Subliners also notched their first one in the win column after sweeping London Royal Ravens in perhaps the most dominant performance we’ve seen so far in 2021.
None of the three maps were close, especially the Control, which saw NYSL shred their opponents from start to finish and not give them even a chance at making any sort of comeback. With the loss, Royal Ravens now sit at 0-2 early on in the season.
Rounding off a trio of Day 2 sweeps was Minnesota ROKKR grabbing their second win in a row after taking apart Seattle Surge 3-0. The series was closer than the final scoreline would suggest as Surge did make solid comebacks in both the S&D and Control, only to fall just short in both.
Mutineers get first win of 2021, FaZe stay unbeaten
After losing their season-opener at CDL Opening Weekend, Florida Mutineers’ new-look lineup got their first win of 2021 with a 3-1 victory over LA Guerrillas, who now sit at 1-2. LAG won the first map in dominant fashion before the Mutineers ripped off three straight maps to secure the series.
The second match of the day was a battle of the unbeatens as Atlanta FaZe took on Toronto Ultra. The series started back-and-forth, and if it wasn’t for a clutch break at the end of the Raid Hardpoint, Atlanta may have found themselves down 0-2 early.
But things settled down after the second map as FaZe took games three and four quite comfortably to secure the 3-1 victory. The win now gives the boys in red a league-leading three wins, against just zero losses, while Ultra drop to 1-1.
Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
CDL Super Week: Teams & Rosters
CDL roster spotlight: Minnesota ROKKR’s new-look lineup delivered an upset victory over Dallas Empire at Opening Weekend.
All 12 teams are participating in the Week 2 event, split into the two groups that were drawn at the start of Stage 1. All teams within the same group play each other once during the Stage, for a total of five matches.
Group A
Team
Roster
Dallas Empire
Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
London Royal Ravens
Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
Los Angeles Thieves
Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR
Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners
Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
Seattle Surge
Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony
Group B
Team
Roster
Atlanta FaZe
Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Florida Mutineers
Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas
SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
OpTic Chicago
Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion
AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
Toronto Ultra
Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for the latest standings, full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format, and more.