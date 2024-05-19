Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Yuanwu is one of the several 4-star characters immediately available after Wuthering Waves’ launch date. Here’s everything you need to know regarding his element, weapon, and more.

The gacha game market immediately pulls players in by convincing them to spend money in exchange for collecting characters. Wuthering Waves will join the huge collection of gacha titles, like Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact, after launching on May 22, 2024.

Upon its release, Wuthering Waves will have a few 4-star and 5-star characters already available for players to pull. Those include Encore, Mortefi, and several others.

If you’re wondering whether to add Yuanwu to your team, keep reading for more information about him.

Yuanwu will be released as a 4-star character alongside the game’s launch date on May 22, 2024.

Who is Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves?

Yuanwu is the owner of a small boxing gym in Wuthering Waves. He specializes in the Leihuang martial arts style and is passionate about health management.

Yuanwu Element in Wuthering Waves

Yuanwu is an Electro Natural Resonator in Wuthering Waves. He can perform up to five consecutive attacks to deal Electro damage to opponents.

Yuanwu’s kit revolves around summoning the Thunder Wedge to form a Thunder Pool and cause Electro damage. After his Forte Gauge is full, the Thunder Wedge can cast Thunderblast for more Electro-based attacks.

Yuanwu weapon in Wuthering Waves

Yuanwu is a Gauntlet user in Wuthering Waves. Other Gauntlet users in the game are Jianxin and Lingyang.

Yuanwu Wuthering Waves gameplay

A video of Yuanwu’s gameplay has been posted ahead of his launch date. In response, fans have even compared Yuanwu’s appearance to Markiplier and his powerful punches and kicks. You can check out the video below: