Danjin in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Cassidy Stephenson
Danjin in Wuthering WavesKuro Games

Danjin is one of the 4-star characters available immediately after Wuthering Waves’ launch date. Here’s everything you need to know regarding her element, weapon, and more.

Wuthering Waves is an upcoming gacha game that will be released on May 22, 2024. Like its competitors, especially Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Wuthering Waves will have a large character pool filled with 4-star and 5-star units.

Danjin is one of the 4-star characters who will be available upon the game’s launch date alongside others like Aalto and Lingyang.

If you’re looking to add Danjin to your Wuthering Waves team, keep reading to learn everything about her.

Contents

Does Danjin have a release date in Wuthering Waves?

Danjin will be released as a 4-star character alongside the game’s launch date on May 22, 2024.

Who is Danjin in Wuthering Waves?

As a member of the Midnight Rangers, Danjin explores the lands in search of bandits to hand out justice. Danjin is passionate about vanquishing evil but enjoys releasing lanterns into the sky during her free time.

Danjin Element in Wuthering Waves

Danjin is a 4-star Havoc Mutant Resonator in Wuthering Waves. She can perform consecutive attacks to deal Havoc DMG to enemies.

Danjin’s Incinerating Will consumes 3% of her max HP with each attack. However, targets marked with Incinerating Will receive 20% more damage than those unmarked.

Danjin weapon in Wuthering Waves

Danjin is a Sword user in Wuthering Waves.

Danjin Wuthering Waves trailer

In November 2023, Wuthering Waves posted a Resonator Showcase featuring Danjin on its official YouTube channel. The comments praised the game’s impressive animations, even for 4-star characters and enemies. You can check out the video below:

Cassidy Stephenson

Cassidy graduated from Concordia University Chicago in 2021 with a Bachelor's Degree in Media Communication. She's an expert in all things Pokemon, and her favorite games include Pokémon Crystal, Genshin Impact, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You can contact her at cassidy.stephenson@dexerto.com.

