Will XDefiant ever have Killcams like CoD? Devs address missing feature

Killcams are often invaluable in most FPS games, be it CoD, Apex, or the likes of Rainbow 6, but are they coming to XDefiant? Here’s what we know.

When you die in an FPS game, your instinct is often to spam the respawn button, getting back in the action as fast as possible. But should you stick around, more often than not, you’re privy to a Killcam, letting you see just what went wrong.

Showing you the enemy player’s POV, Killcams reveal exactly how they killed you. Their positioning, their loadout, you’re able to see it all, learn from their play, and avoid repeating the same mistakes twice. But with the feature noticeably absent from Ubisoft’s XDefiant, you’re unable to learn in the same way.

Article continues after ad

Although Killcams aren’t in the game yet, can XDefiant fans expect to see them anytime soon? It turns out, devs have indeed chimed in on the matter. Here’s what you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Infinity Ward Killcams and game-winning kills are both absent from XDefiant, though perhaps not for much longer.

Are Killcams coming to XDefiant?

Yes, we know for certain Killcams are on the way to XDefiant. What we don’t know, however, is when they might arrive.

Adding Killcams is indeed a priority for XDefiant devs, as Executive Producer Mark Rubin confirmed on X (formerly Twitter), “Working on it.”

XDefiant just released in full on May 21, 2024, and while the gameplay loop is solid, there’s plenty to unlock, and even a Pre-Season Battle Pass to boot, there’s no denying it’s early days yet.

Article continues after ad

Customization features are rather limited, various modes are still in the pipeline, and plenty more weapons are yet to be released. Killcams are on the list of missing features at this point. When you die in XDefiant, you’re unable to see exactly how you were killed. Evidently, however, that’s bound to change at some point down the line.

It’s expected that Killcams will feature across all standard and competitive game modes as and when they’re implemented.

Article continues after ad

As for a possible release date, while the Pre-Season is well underway, a Season 1 launch could be in the cards. We’ll just have to wait and see as further details are revealed.