XDefiant devs tease 24/7 playlist for game’s best maps to grind XP on

A lead XDefiant developer has teased that a 24/7 map playlist could come to the first-person shooter in the future.

In a June 1 post on Twitter/X, XDefiant Executive Producer Mark Rubin teased that a 24/7 playlist could be in the works.

The dev started a poll and asked the community if they’d rather see a 24/7 mode for a single map, such as Arena, or a few smaller-sized maps including Nudleplex and Pueblito, lumped into a 24/7 playlist.

The majority of players would like to see several maps in a 24/7 playlist according to the poll, with 44.5% of the community choosing the option at the time of writing. A single map playlist comes in at second with 38.5% of the votes, while the remaining 17% of players chose the option for the devs not to bother.

Article continues after ad

For the most part, many still encouraged the devs to consider a 24/7 playlist for the map Arena based on The Division 2. “Arena 24/7 and please keep it for awhile,” said one. “Arena only, such a good map,” another added.”

Article continues after ad

“More options is best, but specific things like arena 24/7 is the key to feeding those hardcore players,” one player explained.

Another suggested a slightly different idea from the rest, proposing the devs change the 24/7 map every day to add some variety.

It’s clear that there’s a lot on the radar for the Ubisoft devs. They’ve promised players a massive fix to the frustrating hit registration issues, claiming it’s a “top priority” amid player backlash.

Article continues after ad

Players have also called for numerous changes, especially to the bunny hop movement mechanic that is “ruining games,” according to some. Many believe some weapons desperately need tweaks, with demands for the “ridiculously overpowered” snipers to be nerfed, while at the same time wanting a buff to the “useless” shotguns.