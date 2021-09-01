Tokyo Game Show 2021: Start date, how to watch, what to expect

Tokyo Game Show is almost here. Here’s what to expect, and how to watch it.

Tokyo Game Show has been a firm fixture of the gaming calendar for 25 years, serving up new games and announcements with a focus on (but not limited to) Japanese developers.

Last year saw more information revealed for the likes of Scarlet Nexus, NieR Replicant, and Monster Hunter Rise, as well as Western developers like CD Projekt RED showing off Cyberpunk 2077 before release.

With this year’s event fast approaching, here’s everything to expect – including how you can watch it.

When is Tokyo Game Show 2021?

TGS 2021 will kick off on September 30, meaning we’re just under a month away from the event.

Advertisement

It’ll run through to October 3.

How to watch Tokyo Game Show 2021?

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event is being held online again this year. That means you can expect a wealth of live streams and developer interviews.

While these are likely to be found on the Tokyo Game Show YouTube channel, if you’re looking for English translations you may have to wait to find them on relevant developer channels.

We’ll keep an eye out for any potential English-speaking stream once the event begins.

What to expect from Tokyo Game Show 2021?

Despite struggling to gain a foothold in the Japanese market, Microsoft will have a presentation at the event that’ll last around 50 minutes, with the publisher promising “exclusive news”.

Advertisement

Capcom will also share a 50-minute showcase, and while Square Enix will be in attendance, Final Fantasy 16 won’t be – but Final Fantasy Origin and Final Fantasy 14’s Endwalker expansion could make appearances.

Bandai Namco, Tencent Games, and Ubisoft will be present. Genshin Impact fans can also expect a presentation from miHoYo.

Konami will also be on hand to discuss Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.