Xbox plans to release 4 first party games each year moving forward

Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty has confirmed that a big “goal” for the company moving forward is to focus more on exclusive content and games, revealing that the big green machine plans to release 4 first party titles each year from here on out.

The recent Xbox Showcase was largely focused on the gaming company showing off footage for upcoming first party games. Since the launch of the Xbox Series S/X consoles, fans of the big green machine have been concerned about the lack of exclusives that have been released.

However, Xbox appears to be hard at work to rectify this mishap, with the company reporting that they are aiming to release 4 first party games each year moving forward.

During an Xbox panel entitled “What’s Next for Gaming?”, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty was asked by an audience member about the company’s first-party slate. Booty replied by first acknowledging that Xbox “had some gaps last year.”

Bethesda Starfield is set to kickstart the beginning of more first-party Xbox games.

However, the Xbox Game Studios boss then revealed that he believes the future will be different, stating that “I think we’ve turned the corner.”

Booty then teased that 2024 will be a big year for Xbox first party titles, stating that the lineup for next year “really kicks into gear.” He finally then revealed that, as part of this more pointed focus on exclusive titles, “all of that is really part of our goal to get to at least four games a year.”

Xbox to focus more on first party titles in the future

While Halo Infinite did launch a year after the console arrived, the game has struggled to maintain a high number of players due to missing content and a delayed release of many key features.

The next big Xbox first-party game on the way is Starfield. This new Bethesda IP is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most in-depth games of recent years, with fans eagerly anticipating its launch later in the year.

After more news from the recent Xbox Showcase? Check out Dexerto’s full coverage of the event, from news to guides, here.