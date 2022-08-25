Xbox players will love Microsoft’s response to PS5 price hike

Unlike the PS5, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S consoles will not receive a price hike in territories outside of the United States.

Microsoft’s statement on unchanging prices for its Xbox platforms didn’t come at random. Notably, Sony recently came under fire for announcing price increases on PS5‘s digital and disc-based editions in select markets.

The changes will be made effective immediately in regions such as Europe, Asia, Canada, and Mexico. In the UK, for instance, PS5’s Digital Edition will go from £359.99 to £389.99; meanwhile, the disc version now costs £479.99, up from £449.99.

SIE CEO and President Jim Ryan cited “high global inflation rates” and “adverse currency trends” as the motivating factors behind the decision.

Xbox responds to news of Sony’s PS5 price hike

In the wake of such news, many were curious as to whether Microsoft would follow suit with its new-gen Xbox consoles.

A Microsoft representative cleared the air in a statement to Windows Central, wherein the company confirmed it has no plans to adjust the cost of the Series X|S.

According to the hardware manufacturer’s spokesperson, “We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options. Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $299 (£250, €300), the Xbox Series X is $499 (£450, €500).”

While Microsoft’s stance could change in the long run, Xbox owners and prospective customers can at least anticipate the cost of the Series X|S to hold firm for some time.

The precarious state of the global economy has sparked a response from other industry leaders besides Sony. Just last month, Meta cited inflation as a key reason for a $100 price increase on its Meta Quest 2 device.

It remains to be seen if other hardware manufacturers plan to similarly raise prices. And consumers will especially want to keep an eye on Sony since pricing details for the PSVR 2 have yet to surface.