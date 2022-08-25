PlayStation fans angered as Sony announces PS5 price hike

Players everywhere were stunned when Sony announced that the company is hiking the price of the PlayStation 5 in multiple regions.

Sony has announced that in multiple regions spanning across the globe that the PlayStation 5, both the Digital Edition and the one including a disc-drive, will be receiving a price hike.

On August 25, President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan wrote a blog post explaining the decision and revealing exactly how much money the price hike would be costing players.

“The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing. We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries,” Jim said.

Ryan also clarified that Sony’s “top priority” is to “improve the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come.”

Following the announcement, PlayStation fans and prospective PS5 owners shared their frustrations with the news.

PlayStation players shocked by PS5 price hike

The regions getting a price raise are as follows: Europe, UK, Japan, Australia, China, Mexico, and Canada.

Nearly every major region outside of the United States is getting a price bump. Gaming insider Jez Corden said, “Sony’s message with its PS5 price increase to everyone outside the USA: (middle finger)”

Another user on social media was shocked at how expensive gaming has become overall this console generation and said, “Converting PS5’s new £479.99 price to dollars is $568.14 Games are already $82 converted, and we’re in a living crisis.”

Another PlayStation fan was crushed by the news and labeled the changes “the most Jim Ryan thing ever.”

They also added, “This really is the last thing anyone hoping to buy a PS5 wanted to hear. Bad day for Sony, the PS5, and gamers.”

Sadly, for those outside the USA who still haven’t got their hands on a PS5, prices will be going up on top of the fact that many still cannot get their hands on one at all due to supply chain issues.