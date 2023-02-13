WWE 2K23 players are loving first look at Alexa Bliss in-game

The first look at Alexa Bliss in WWE 2K23 has been revealed and fans can’t wait to play with the former women’s champion.

2K is out to continue their WWE franchise with the next installment coming on March 17, 2023.

As the dates get closer, the roster for the game has slowly been revealed as characters new and old join in.

The WWE Universe will be able to once again play with many of the most iconic wrestlers in history, from John Cena to Triple H.

Now, the character model for one of the best in the women’s division has been unveiled, as Alexa Bliss has been shown off in a screenshot posted online.

Players love the Alexa Bliss model in WWE 2K23

With well over one hundred people on the roster, players will have an exceptional amount of options to choose from.

Fans are already applauding the detail of the Bliss’ character model in a post on Reddit.

Players discussed in the comments how the details look, with one that said: “The game model looks great! Love the detail on the jacket, might use that for a Paige CAW.”

Another fan agreed and said, “She looks great and Lilly is making her debut in the game too.”

Alexa first debuted in WWE during 2013 with her first in-game appearance starting in 2017. It’s fair to say that the graphics on next-gen consoles are a world away from her first appearance in the series.

As this year’s title focuses on John Cena during the Ruthless Aggression Era, players can expect different outfits from that time for Alexa and other characters.