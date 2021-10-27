WWE 2K22 to copy NBA 2K22 VC microtransactions according to leak

WWE 2K22 microtransactions may be coming our way is according to leaked images from the game’s storefront.

According to YouTuber VikingSizeGamer, WWE 2K22 may introduce NBA 2K-inspired microtransactions to the game. Since offering its VC (virtual currency) microtransactions, the NBA 2K series has been plagued by controversy, and, if the rumor is true, the same microtransaction format could be coming to WWE 2K22.

WWE 2K22 will release in March 2022 just before WWE’s annual WrestleMania event. The series skipped a year in 2021 after the lackluster performance of WWE 2K20. The game is rumored to be bringing back GM Mode for the first time since 2008, and a full reveal is expected in January during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The game will also compete for the first time with the upcoming AEW game, developed by longtime WWE collaborators Yukes.

WWE 2K22 microtransactions spotted in storefront art

VikingSizeGamer tweeted, “A WWE 2K CDN hosted by 2KSports is publicly accessible and shows illustrations and 3D renders for VC in a folder labeled 2K22/Store. Purchases in #WWE2K22 look like they’re heading the NBA route with VC available in bulk up to 450,000, roughly worth $100. More in a video soon.”

The tweet also shows art reportedly from WWE 2K22’s digital store depicting chests of golden coins that represent the in-game currency that players can purchase in exchange for real money. If genuine, then this will be the first WWE 2K game to feature VC bought with real money, with WWE 2K19 having the currency earned through gameplay.

A WWE 2K CDN hosted by 2KSports is publicly accessible and shows illustrations and 3D renders for VC in a folder labelled 2K22/Store. Purchases in #WWE2K22 look like they’re heading the NBA route with VC available in bulk up to 450,000, roughly worth $100. More in a video soon. pic.twitter.com/7f02pVYXEE — James | VikingSizeGamer (@VikingSizeGamer) October 26, 2021

WWE 2K22 to copy NBA 2K?

In a 2019 interview with Trusted Reviews, discussing introducing microtransactions to 2K’s NBA series, Senior Producer Rob Jones described virtual currency as “an unfortunate reality of modern gaming.” He then went on to defend adding microtransactions to 2K’s games explaining that they exist to help players save time.

He said, “We know nowadays that most people don’t have the patience to work their way to the top. They just want to be there right away. So, you know, we look at it as, oh it’s an opportunity for us to allow you to skip the grind, but then if the grind is too long, like some people felt last year, they’re going to sit there and they’re going to go ‘well, you knew the grind was too long, to begin with.”

While these comments were directed towards 2K’s NBA series, if the company’s position is the same in 2022, then VikingSizeGamer’s leak is likely to be accurate. WWE and 2K are yet to confirm or deny rumors of microtransactions, but Dexerto has reached out for comment.