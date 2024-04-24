Gaming

Will Commander Shepard return in next Mass Effect? FemShep hasn’t received the call

Brad Norton
Mass Effect FemShep cover artEA

While odds of Commander Shepard returning in EA’s next Mass Effect game were slim already, FemShep herself, Jennifer Hale, informed us she hasn’t “heard from anyone” regarding the follow-up, all but shutting the door on the theory.

Note: Spoilers for the original Mass Effect trilogy to follow.

When BioWare’s epic conclusion to its must-play sci-fi series hit store shelves in 2012, its climax was certainly controversial. With multiple disparate story paths converging in just a handful of ways, some less satisfying than others, the highly-anticipated endpoint didn’t go down smoothly at first.

Though one ending sequence in particular, an exceedingly elusive one at that, teased a possibility of more to come. In a blink-and-you-’ll-miss-it moment, we see Commander Shepard breathe again, having saved the galaxy from the Reaper threat once and for all. Or so we thought.

Five years flew by before Mass Effect: Andromeda came and went with a whimper, but now a proper follow-up is in the works. One that’s been teased for four years already, but one that seemingly follows the events of the original trilogy, given the “Mass Effect will continue” promotional material. But will the series continue with the same faces leading the story once again?

Going straight to FemShep herself, we recently sat down with legendary video game voice actor Jennifer Hale, discussing a variety of her most popular roles, chief among them being the female lead in Mass Effect. If the franchise is bringing back its cover star, it appears to be doing so without the original cast, as Hale assured she’s had no discussions with the team at EA.

“I don’t think I can get in trouble because I honestly don’t know anything,” Hale said when pressed on the topic of the next Mass Effect game.

“I would love to come back, I would come back in a hot second… But I haven’t heard from anyone yet.”

While no doubt bound by all manner of NDAs, and no doubt legally unable to confirm her return if involved, Hale appeared genuine in her comments, assuring us multiple times it’s been radio silence from EA.

“Let them know what you want,” she added. “Email BioWare, email EA, start a campaign. I know Mark [Meer] would do it too, I’ll speak for Mark,” Hale said with a laugh, speaking for her male Commander Shepard counterpart.

So for now, while details are scarce on what the next Mass Effect title has in store for fans, it appears a lock that we’ll be traveling the galaxy with a new protagonist.

With concept art and mere seconds of footage being drip-fed on an annual N7-Day basis, we’ll just have to wait and see when EA is ready to properly lift the veil on the future of the series.

About The Author

Brad Norton

Brad Norton is the Australian Managing Editor at Dexerto. He graduated from Swinburne University with a Bachelor’s degree in journalism and has been working full-time in the field for the past six years at the likes of Gamurs Group and now Dexerto. He loves all things single-player gaming (with Uncharted a personal favorite) but has a history on the competitive side having previously run Oceanic esports org Mindfreak. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com

keep reading
Overwatch 2 PvE gameplay image
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 devs tweak matchmaking after Season 10 causes queue time delays
Liam Ho
Kurt Angle in WWE 2K24
Gaming
WWE 2K24 content creator trends after devs hand out permanent ban
Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay
Call of Duty
How to get Party Skin Bonus in Warzone & MW3: New XP boost explained
Brad Norton
The Valve logo, sitting on the 'Steamworks' banner background.
Tech
Steam just updated its Refund Policy but everyone agrees it’s a “fair change”
Brad Norton

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.