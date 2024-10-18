Commander Shepherd voice actor reveals “we’ll bang, okay” still follows him everywhere

Commander Shepherd voice actor Mark Meer reveals that one of his character’s most famous catchphrases is one he never said in Mass Effect.

While discussing his most popular catchphrases from the Mass Effect series, Mark Meer revealed that one he’s most often asked to say isn’t a Mass Effect catchphrase at all, but has still become synonymous with Commander Shepherd, and therefore him.

He said: “I do often get to say and sign something that’s not in the games at all which is of course “We’ll bang, okay?” which is a catchphrase that has been attributed to Shepherd largely due to the efforts of ManSlayer on YouTube.”

Article continues after ad

Stylized as mans1ay3r, the YouTuber became popular when he started editing and splicing dialogue from different games together to make it look like characters were saying things they never actually said – often to great comedic effect.

Article continues after ad

His funny Gamerpoop videos started featuring games like Oblivion and Skyrim before the YouTuber turned his attention to Mass Effect, specifically Commander Sheperd in his default male appearance.

While Commander Sheperd is often depicted as brave and selfless, ManSlayer’s edit of the legendary commander showed him as constantly harassing other members of the Normandy’s crew. However, in these videos, many of them are just as depraved.

Article continues after ad

BioWare / mans1ay3r This is not the Commander Shepherd you’re used to seeing.

Shepard would usually approach another character, and regale them with one of his sexual exploits, before casually telling the character “We’ll bang, okay?” before exiting the room.

The videos became so popular that Mass Effect fans started saying “We’ll bang, okay?” to Meer at conventions and other public engagements, some believing it was a line the character legitimately said instead of a YouTube edit.

Meer evidently takes this in good humor and plays along, saying the infamous line when fans ask or even signing memorabilia despite it not actually being from the Mass Effect games.

Article continues after ad