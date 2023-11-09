Next Mass Effect game apparently still years and years away

Bioware is showing off the next Mass Effect, but fans might be waiting a while, as a new report states that it’s early in development and not coming out for many years.

A new promo for the next Mass Effect game has been released for N7 day, showing a mystery character wearing a helmet, which didn’t reveal much but did confirm it is still in development.

Bioware has been gradually releasing small teasers for the next Mass Effect game, including an appearance from Liara and hints that the events of Mass Effect: Andromeda would be important to the new story.

It seems that fans will be waiting a long time to return to the Mass Effect galaxy, as these teasers are fun, but they could hint at a game that might not launch until the PS6 is ready to hit the market.

The next Mass Effect reportedly won’t arrive until 2029

Jeff Grubb revealed in a new episode of Game Mess Mornings on the Giant Bomb YouTube channel that the next Mass Effect is still a long way off, with a similar announcement-to-launch ratio as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Grubb estimates a six-year development cycle, potentially pushing it to 2029.

“This game is just nowhere near coming out (…) When they revealed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in 2018, this is similar in terms of timeline, where that was announced in 2018, and we’re not getting that game until maybe next year. So now do the math for that, and we’re talking 2029 for Mass Effect 5.”

While Grubb has an excellent record of revealing insider information leaks ahead of time, this information should still be treated as a rumor until EA or Bioware makes an official statement regarding the development or release window of the next Mass Effect game.

One of the reasons for this delay could be the extended development of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which still lacks a release date and hasn’t had a gameplay trailer. Finishing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is a priority, and work on the next Mass Effect can’t begin until it’s on the market.

Developers are no strangers to revealing games before they’re ready, such as Final Fantasy VII Remake and its five-year cycle from announcement to launch. The next Mass Effect might be a cross-gen title for the next line of systems, especially with so little of the game shown to the public.

