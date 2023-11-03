When does The Finals open beta end?

Embark Studios’ latest FPS, The Finals, has been the talk of the town in the FPS community with the beta ongoing – but when does its open beta end? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Finals open beta period started on October 26, 2023, and since then, a ton of players have jumped into the game to try out Embark Studios’ free-to-play fast-paced action-packed game. While the closed beta was limited to the PC platform only, the open beta is cross-platform, allowing console players to dive into the arena as well.

However, like any beta, access is for a limited time only and it’s no different for The Finals.

Embark Studio Embark Studio brings an exciting new FPS in the form of The Finals.

The Finals open beta ends on November 5, 2023, which is a Sunday. As we mentioned earlier, the testing period started on October 26, meaning it lasted for 10 days.

Based on the start time of the open beta, it is expected to end on November 5 at 2:30 AM PT / 5:30 AM ET / 10:30 AM GMT. However, this is still up to the developers and subject to change.

Upon receiving a positive response from the community, the devs expanded the capacity of the open beta on October 27. This allowed more players to log in to the game and enjoy all the action it has to offer.

At the time of writing, players only have a couple of days left to play The Finals before it fully releases at a later date. There’s no information about the game’s release date yet. Once we get something concrete online, we’ll make sure to update this section.

So, that’s everything you need to know about The Finals open beta end date and time. In the meantime, be sure to check out our crossplay and cross-progression guide for the game.