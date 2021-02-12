Logo
What is Valheim? Content roadmap revealed for 2021 trending game

Published: 12/Feb/2021 16:42

by Alex Garton
Valheim
Twitter:TheDocrobin/Iron Gate AB

Valheim

The new early access survival game Valheim has garnered a huge amount of popularity recently, with over a million players picking up the title on Steam. Here’s everything you need to know about the game and why it may be time you gave it a go.

Despite only being released on February 2, in under two weeks, Valheim has already hit the top of the Steam charts. The Viking inspired survival game has drawn in hundreds of thousands of players and has got them exploring its beautifully crafted and stylized world.

But why has this early access title suddenly blown up and taken the PC gaming world by storm? Let’s check out why everyone’s playing Valheim and what plans the developers have for the game’s future.

What is Valheim?

Valheim Settlement
Iron Gate AB
The world in Valheim is procedurally generated.

Valheim is an open-world survival sandbox game that can be played solo or in a group of up to 10 players on a dedicated server. Set in a Viking inspired world that’s procedurally generated, players are tasked with surviving, exploring, and building using the resources around them.

Beginning with clubs and basic tools, players can, over time, develop settlements and discover everything the game’s expansive world has to offer. From humongous trolls to gods from Norse mythology, players have the chance to take on a variety of creatures that can be found roaming the landscape.

In a genre where most games are overcomplicated or overly punishing, Valheim offers a touch of simplicity and charm. The game’s stylized world is gorgeous to look at and it houses plenty of hidden treasures, which encourages players to explore every nook and cranny. As well as this, the title has a great crafting system and allows players to build-up settlements with members of their group.

Although none of these features are revolutionary in the survival game genre, seeing them packaged all up into one single title is perhaps what has made Valheim such an overwhelming success.

What’s the future for Valheim?

Valheim roadmap

As with any early access title, the developers of Valheim have a lot of new and extra features they want to add to the game before its full release. Luckily for us, they’ve released a roadmap of future updates, which is shown in the image above.

Although the names of these updates are the only information we have to go on so far. We can assume Hearth and Home will be a content update for player housing and settlements. On top of this, the Ships and the Sea update is rather self-explanatory, while the new biome – Mistlands will give players a whole new set of areas to explore.

Which streamers are playing Valheim?

If you’re looking for some streamers to watch that have been spotted playing Valheim since its release, these are the channels you need to check out:

These are just a few of the hundreds of streamers playing Valheim at the moments, Check out the game’s Twitch page here for the full list of personalities that are online right now.

Where can I buy Valheim?

Valheim
Iron Gate AB
Valheim has already sold over a million copies.

Valheim is currently available to purchase on Steam for $19.99/£15.45 at the time of writing. All you have to do to get started is purchase the game, download it on the Steam client, and you’re ready to go!

Keep in mind this game is in early access, so there may be performance issues at times and certain features missing.

Hopefully, you now have a better idea of what Valheim is and why the game has blown up in popularity. If it looks likes it’s for you, jump into game and check out what all the hype is about for yourself.

Fortnite

Fortnite Tron skin issue discovered as fans slam “rushed” crossover

Published: 12/Feb/2021 16:20

by Jacob Hale
Fortnite marvel tron skin crossover
Epic Games

Just a day after the Fortnite Tron skin day landed in-game, players have already found a key issue with the outfit and slammed the crossover as feeling “rushed.”

Marvel and Fortnite have had a long-running partnership, dating as far back as May 2018, with Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet LTM.

Since then, players have regularly got new skins, LTMs and content related to the Marvel universe, and Tron has been the latest character to get in on the action with a skin released on February 11.

It’s still currently available at the time of writing in the Item Shop, but some fans have hit out at Epic after a noticeable issue has been bothering players traversing the island in it.

Fortnite male Tron skin
Epic Games
This issue is affecting the male Tron skin, while the female version is fine.

Fortnite Tron skin crossover under fire

As you’ll know, if you’ve checked out the slick new skin, Tron comes in both male and female variants — but there’s a discernible issue with the male variation of it.

As pointed out by Hip_Fridge on Reddit, with a side-by-side comparison to boot, the male Tron’s Back Bling is seriously misaligned.

The Identity Disc Back Bling really adds to Tron’s futuristic look but players are finding this misalignment isn’t having the desired effect and causing aesthetic issues for players.

Tron male model backbling point is misaligned from r/FortNiteBR

This has led to some serious eyebrows raised over Epic’s commitment to detail, with the top comment on the above Reddit post saying that the whole crossover “feels rushed.”

Hip_Fridge goes on to say that issues such as these “numb the hype a bit” of big crossovers, and considering how much Fortnite relies on cosmetic sales and microtransactions, this isn’t something they’ll want to let slide.

Epic haven’t responded to the issue yet, but we trust they will get it fixed sooner rather than later, so players can enjoy the Tron skin in all its glory.