Strange NBA 2K22 glitch gives players a block for reaching through bodies

A bizarre glitch in NBA2K22 makes every shot impossible since the game lets blockers stop a shot by ‘impaling’ the shooter to stop the ball from going through.

2K players have long contested with strange bugs that directly impact what happens on the hardwood, be it gameplay glitches or client issues that create some chaotic environments across matches.

These instances can be mildly infuriating when they happen but it can be even more disrupting when the game blatantly breaks its own rules in order to make a glitch register.

Unfortunately, players are all too familiar with ‘2K cheese’ and it never gets better, no matter how many times it happens to them.

Reddit user ‘LeastSuspiciousTowel’ showed the length The Suns’ JaVale McGee went to get his mitts on the rock by going through the player instead of around him.

“2K called this a block when he clearly reached through my spine and operated my arm himself,” they said.

Onlookers were taken aback by the screenshot that’s also happened to quite a few people. Unfortunately coming across this bug, or a variation of it, isn’t all that uncommon for players.

“They forgot to add collision this year lol,” another person quipped. “There’s been tons of times where I go for a dunk and the CPU blocks me by having their hands go through the rim. Which makes it impossible to avoid.”

In sports simulators, getting ‘stuck in animation’ is an all-too common curse in which the game plays out an action even if the conditions have changed.

It’s unclear if that’s what happened in this scenario but apparently the game felt it was normal for the defender to go through the player’s character instead of a normal block.

Even though players are used to bizarre moments like these in NBA 2K22, here’s hoping that the devs will update the game to patch out these occurrences.