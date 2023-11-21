Best Buy offer great discounts on LEGO Flower sets for Black Friday

Say it with LEGO Flowers this holiday season with big savings on LEGO Flower sets this Black Friday from Best Buy.

LEGO offer a wide selection of sets from LEGO Star Wars, the subsequent Ultimate Collectors Series, to their own line of City sets. If you’re looking for a gift for an adult LEGO fan in your life look no futher.

Save on LEGO Flower sets with Best Buy

LEGO

Brighten the room with 608 beautiful pieces with the LEGO Orchid set discounted to $39.99 at Best Buy this holiday season. The set also comes with a buildable pot to place the orchid in.

Article continues after ad

The LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet is priced down to $47.99 from Best Buy this Black Friday, containing 939 bright and colorful pieces that hopefully won’t close your eyes and miss the bargain this is.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Flowers may not make the best gift for a younger LEGO fan. Don’t worry; we have a whole list of the Best LEGO Sets for Kids to give you some inspiration this holiday season.

There are few things better than a bouquet of flowers, except a LEGO Flower Bouquet that’s discounted to $47.99 for Black Friday from Best Buy. That’s better than a bouquet of flowers.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Design a lovely centerpiece with the LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece set for your holiday season. With 812 pieces priced at $40.99, this wouldn’t be a deal you’ll want to miss.

Article continues after ad

Made up of 771 colorful pieces and priced at a low $39.99, This is certainly a succulent deal on some LEGO Succulents from Best Buy.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.