Valorant devs explain how Harbor is different from other controllers in-game

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

In a recent Twitch interview, members of the Valorant dev team spoke about new agent Harbor, discussing how the character shapes up in-game when compared to the other controllers characters.

It’s always an exciting time when a new agent is added to Valorant. As part of Episode 5, Act 3 of the game, players can expect to finally get their hands on Indian hero Harbor. A character who has been heavily inspired by Indian mythology and draws from the country’s culture in a big way.

And while the Valorant community won’t have to wait long to test out the character, the dev team has provided some insight into what the community should expect from Harbor as he begins to be fully integrated into the game.

Alexander Mistakidis – one of devs on Valorant’s character and narrative team, spoke during the October 17 dev team stream about how Harbor is unique to his fellow controller counterparts. What sets him about from the others as well as the way he does overlap with other pre-existing characters.

Riot Games The dev team described Harbor as having an aggressive play style.

“I think that is something I hope players experiment with. There are maps where you really need a wall controller to control the area and make those executes work.” And while Harbor will be unique to other controllers, Mistakidis adds that he will also play in a similar way to Viper.

“We think that Viper has historically been the only one that can fulfill that purpose” Mistakidis then explains how “Harbor is similar in that they both have this wall smoke almost on the other side of the spectrum.” However, it appears Valorant players should expect Harbor to play as one of the more aggressive controllers in-game.

“He can somewhat help with the defense but he’s really good at taking ground and being more aggressive.” Later describing him as the “good big brother,” players can expect Harbor to be “spending his resources to get you to move forward as a team.”

Harbor is officially set to release as part of Episode 5 Act 3 on Tuesday, October 18. He joins the game alongside all new content in the latest battle pass.