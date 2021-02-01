 Unreleased Apex Legends weapon spotted in Season 8 dev stream - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Unreleased Apex Legends weapon spotted in Season 8 dev stream

Published: 1/Feb/2021 21:56

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/EA

During the Apex Legends Season 8 dev livestream, what appears to be a brand new weapon can be seen for a brief moment in the background, prompting speculation that this could be a future gun in the game.

While this trend has certainly slowed down over the past year, Respawn do like to introduce new weapons at the start of seasons, like the 30-30 Repeater rifle for Season 8. However, we may have gotten a sneak peek at another gun the devs have lined up for a future release.

From the brief moment when it’s visible in the dev stream, the unreleased weapon is shown to have a bullpup design, which means the action and the magazine are located behind the trigger. It seems to be incredibly bulky but it’s hard to tell considering how short it appears on screen.

Respawn Entertainment/EA
The new weapon doesn’t look like anything in the game currently, with a big, bulky, bullpup design.

Not surprisingly, the devs never show the gun in action, mention it, or even draw attention to it in any way, so there’s really nothing to tell about the weapon itself.

Given its size, it is most likely some sort of an assault rifle, which would make sense considering there’s only been one AR added post-launch – the Havoc, right before Season 1, all the way back in February of 2019.

If this does end up being a teaser for some future weapon, it wouldn’t be the first time Respawn have engaged in such tactics. The aforementioned 30-30 Repeater was actually first spotted in the Season 6 dev stream, so two seasons prior to it being released, which means this mysterious new one might not be unveiled until Season 10, or even beyond that.

Or the devs could be just sending everyone on a wild goose change, not like they haven’t before… right? (ahem, Forge anyone?)

Here’s hoping we learn more about the weapon soon, however, as fans will surely be eager to get their hands on it after their done with the Repeater.

All weapon buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 8 update

Published: 1/Feb/2021 20:38

by Albert Petrosyan
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

The full patch notes for Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem have finally been released, and they include adjustments to several of the game’s guns, Hop-Up attachments, and more.

The launch of a new season is like Christmas morning for Apex Legends fans, and while most of the focus goes into the new content that gets released, the patch’s changes are also very important to take note of.

As usual, Respawn have implemented some tweaks to several weapons, four to be exact, while also mixing things up when it comes to the fully-kitted rotation, Hop-Ups, attachments and, of course, the brand new Gold-tier magazines.

Everything you need to know about weapon-related changes can be found below.

30-30 Repeater in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 8 introduced a brand new weapon called the 30-30 Repeater.

Apex Legends Season 8 weapon buffs & nerfs

Of the four weapons that were touched in the S8 patch, three received some sort of buff: Alternator, Spitfire, and EVA 8. The Alternator’s bullet damage was increased from 15 to 16 while the EVA 8’s rate of fire was upped from 2.0 to 2.1.

As for the Spitfire, the one boost it received was an improvement in bullet damage from 18 to 19. However, the powerful LMG also got nerfed to help balance out the buff – the speed of both the regular reload (2.8 to 3.2) and empty reload (3.33 to 3.8) were both increased.

There was one other gun that got nerfed, the Volt, which saw its bullet damage decreased from 16 to 15.

Spitfire in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The Spitfire LMG received the most changes in Apex Legends’ Season 8 patch.

Changes to Hop-Ups & attachments in Apex Season 8

Pretty much every start-of-the-season patch includes some sort of tweak to the available Hop-Ups in the game, and S8 is no exception. The Double Tap, which granted an alternative burst fire mode, has been removed from the loot pool.

Alternatively, Anvil Rounds have been added back into the loot pool after being removed in Season 5. This Hop-Up increases the damage of semi-automatic weapons but with every single shot fired using two rounds of ammo and the rate of fire getting reduced.

As for other attachments, the Gold Barrel Stabilizer has been removed from the loot pool; this barrel lowered recoil by 20% and reduced muzzle flash. In place of it now will be the brand new Gold Extended Magazine, which offers the same ammo capacity as the Epic variant but now auto-reloads weapons its attached to after 5.5 seconds of holstering them.

New Gold Mag in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Gold Mags are a brand new attachment in Apex Legends Season 8.

Changes to fully kitted rotation in Apex Season 8

Nothing out of the ordinary here – Respawn have yet again shuffled around which weapons get featured in the fully kitted rotation:

  • Removed
    • Wingman
    • Sentinel
    • Havoc
    • G7 Scout
    • Alternator
  • Added
    • R-301
    • 30-30 Repeator
    • Mozambique
    • Longbow DMR
    • Spitfire

One other important thing to note: all indications are that Respawn have chosen to keep the same selections for supply drop-exclusive weapons, meaning that the S8 Heirloom guns will continue to be the Peacekeeper, Kraber, and Prowler.

There you have it – everything you need to know about all the buffs, nerfs, and any other weapon-related changes made in the Apex Legends Season 8 update. The actual patch goes live on Tuesday, February 2, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET which is when all of these adjustments will go into effect.