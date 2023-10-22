UFC 5: Review in progress – A flashy but all too predictable gameplan

Although UFC 5 certainly packs a punch in terms of visual fidelity as a current-gen exclusive, an overall lack of new innovations has this year’s release feeling more like a Stockton slap than a full-fledged knockout.

It’s been over three years since the last UFC title from EA Sports hit store shelves, and while the sport itself has evolved a great deal in that period, the same can’t exactly be said for the video game series.

While ditching last-gen hardware and pivoting to an M rating definitely helps UFC 5 stand out from earlier entries, it’s fundamentally still very much the same experience. At least through our first few sessions ahead of the Deluxe Edition’s early access release, it all comes across as very much the same tried and tested experience, with only a few new bells and whistles. Which, admittedly, is par for the course with sports games across the board.

But if you were hoping for a championship-winning pivot in round 5 like Leon Edwards, you might be sorely disappointed here. UFC 5 is a solid contender, just not one leaving us blown away like a head-kick knockout.

Round 1: A few upgrades step into the cage

Let’s start the fight by laying out what’s actually new in UFC 5. Naturally, the first thing you’ll notice is the improved visuals. Thanks to the shift to EA’s Frostbite engine, the series has genuinely never looked better.

Be it the finer details on individual character models or the spectacle of enormous arenas, it’s all a much more polished presentation than in previous years.

Taking the bold step to abandon the past-gen console install base and focus exclusively on current hardware is a risk for any title, let alone a sports game with widespread appeal. One that could be leaving millions of dollars on the table in doing so. But it’s a bold step that’s paid dividends as UFC 5 is without a doubt the best-looking MMA game to date.

EA Sports As it should be, UFC 5 is the best-looking MMA game to date.

Adding to the presentation this year is a new KO replay feature. Score a devastating knockout over your opponent and rather than the traditional replays of yesteryear, we now have a custom system in place to spotlight the brutality in a new way.

Fading out the background noise, dimming lights in the crowd, and giving us camera angles you just can’t get in real life, this new addition is a fantastic step forward in making your every move feel all the more important.

It is worth noting, however, that this replay feature does feel like a first draft. Occasionally the odd knockout would awkwardly send the camera out of frame, or get caught behind the cage, missing key parts of the victory. This is hopefully something that can be ironed out in the weeks and months to come.

Also fresh in UFC 5 is the addition of doctor stoppages. Receive a nasty cut over your eye or have your face swell like McGregor’s foot, to the size of a balloon, and there’s a chance the doctor might halt the action and step into the cage.

Much like in the real world, docs can stop fights altogether if a fighter is deemed unfit to continue. Yet while this was quite a bit focus in the marketing this year, it seems exceedingly rare in practice.

Through roughly 15 hours of play, we’ve seen the doctor just once, and even then, the fight wasn’t stopped. So don’t expect this feature to be a game changer by any stretch. Though after the chaos of UFC 294, perhaps that’s a good thing.

EA Sports Doctor’s haven’t stopped a fight through 15 hours. Even for some of the game’s crazier matchups. Yes that’s Dana White beating Bruce Buffer.

Last but not least, we get to the most important and the most impressive new innovation in UFC 5. The violence. Making the ‘Just Bleed’ gods happy, UFC games are finally a violent delight once again.

Thanks to some complex tech under the hood, there are now thousands of possible damage combinations to radically alter the state of any fight. Cuts can appear all over the face in a far more realistic manner than before, while the body and legs can both bruise and swell if targeted appropriately.

Sustain a wound of any kind and it can change the course of a fight. A cut on the opponent’s nose could become a key target, for instance. And in focusing on that specific area, you can reduce the stamina of your rival, making it harder for them to breathe through the bloody wounds.

Similarly, focusing damage on the lead leg of your opponent might limit their movement, making them slower to react as the fight goes on.

With effectively countless variations, no two fights feel exactly the same now. Replay value feels just like it did in the Undisputed days where anything can happen at any moment to change the course of a fight.

Round 2: Playing it safe

Beyond the few changes and improvements listed above, UFC 5 is very much near-identical to what you’ve played before. The same modes and mostly the same mechanics, albeit with slightly different control schemes.

Having blitzed through a Career Mode run in a single day, we can say with certainty it’s the exact same Career Mode from previous years, just with the most insignificant of adjustments. A handful of brief, instantly forgettable cutscenes, the same fight week menus balancing promotion with training, and the same path to the title then GOAT status.

There’s nothing new here to write home about and certainly nothing to grab your attention despite the game’s premium price tag. Another largely formulaic single-player experience.

With five games in the series now, it feels time to finally push things forward and shakeup the formula. Where’s the GM/Matchmaker sim letting us control the cards and live a life in the shoes of a UFC exec? Where’s the showcase mode letting us relive the greatest moments of a Hall of Famer’s career like in the WWE2K games? There’s plenty of room for innovation, but once again, UFC 5 sticks to the same old formula with little innovation this time around.

EA Sports Becoming the GOAT is nearly identical in UFC 5 to in previous years.

Also rather peculiar is this year’s roster. While we’ll never begrudge developers for re-using assets, especially assets as time-consuming to make as entire new fighter models, movesets, winning animations, and the like, UFC 5’s roster does feel mostly identical to what fans have grown accustomed to in recent entries, just with the new character models dropped in.

In particular, a few questionable inclusions almost feel somewhat overlooked? Why is ONE Champion Demetrious Johnson still in the mix when Mighty Mouse hasn’t been on the UFC roster since 2018? Why is Mike Perry still here when he’s essentially the face of a rival company in Bare Knuckle FC? And Ben Askren too, is one of the more bizarre members of the UFC 5 roster given his trajectory since the UFC days.

While you can argue in favor of their legacy, it’s nonetheless an odd look having them involved while more fresh faces fall short of making the cut.

Round 3 coming up next: Online has been offline

Our time with UFC 5 has been purely in a single-player environment before the servers switch on with the launch of the Deluxe Edition. As a result, we haven’t been able to test any of the game’s online features.

As the new Online Career mode is arguably the biggest addition in UFC 5, there’s clearly still plenty left to discuss.

Rest assured, we’ll be jumping in right away and climbing the ranks before circling back here with our final, scored review in the coming days. Check back soon for our full thoughts on UFC 5.