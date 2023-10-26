How to defend takedowns in UFC 5

One of the most important aspects of UFC 5 is understanding how to defend against takedowns. Here’s a complete guide on how to stop takedown attempts in UFC 5.

UFC 5 has revamped its gameplay mechanics to provide a more realistic and immersive mixed martial arts experience.

The game’s new Real Impact System changes the dynamic of every fight with the potential for injuries affecting performance and excessive damage leading to a doctor’s stoppage; it’s never been more critical to keep the fight where you want it.

This guide will walk you through not just the basic techniques and timings to effectively counter your opponent’s takedowns but also advanced reversals, as well.

EA Sports

The basics of takedown defense

Defending against takedowns in UFC 5 requires quick reflexes and a good understanding of the game’s mechanics. Here’s what you need to know:

Standard takedown defense

Hold L2 + R2 (PS5) or LT + RT (Xbox)

When your opponent attempts a takedown, hold L2 + R2 (PS5) or LT + RT (Xbox) and use the left stick to match the direction of the takedown.

The faster you react, the quicker you will push off, potentially leading to a dominant clinch position. However, late denials can result in a clinch, where your opponent may have the upper hand.

Advanced takedown defense techniques

Pre-emptive deny

For high-level players, pre-emptively holding L2 + R2 (PS5) or LT + RT (Xbox) before your opponent attempts a takedown can lead to quicker denials or reversals. Be aware that this will drop your fighter’s hands, making you vulnerable to strikes.

Judo reversals

R1 + L2 + R2 (PS5) or RB + LT + RT (Xbox)

If your fighter has a Judo Reversal in their moveset, you can perform a takedown reversal by holding the buttons/triggers listed above at the exact moment your opponent attempts a takedown. Timing is crucial, as late inputs will result in a failed denial.

Submission reversals

L1 + L2 + R2 (PS5) or LB + LT + RT (Xbox)

Similar to Judo Reversals, if your fighter has a Submission Reversal in their moveset, you can attempt a reversal by holding LB + LT + RT. Again, precise timing is required.

Mastering takedown defenses in UFC 5 is crucial for maintaining control of the fight and dictating where the battle takes place. By practicing these techniques and understanding the timing required for each, you can keep the fight standing and bust up your opponent on the feet.