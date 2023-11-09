UFC 5 November patch notes: Stamina changes, AI tweaks, more

Here’s an overview of what’s in the patch notes for the November UFC 5 update.

EA Sports released UFC 5 in October 2023, but there have been problems with the launch of the game.

On November 9, the UFC team announced that changes are ahead. While no fighters are set to be added, a number of gameplay-related tweaks are headed to the game.

Here’s a look at what came in the November UFC 5 update, including full patch notes.

EA Sports

A look at the notable changes

One of the more common issues that UFC players had upon the release of the game was stamina, in particular with how easy it was to spam moves without any significant fatigue.

In a November UFC 5 update, the development team stated that it has increased the cost of long-term stamina cost when striking from the stand-up.

Additionally, it has retained the dominant fighter stamina drain in the headlock clinch position but removed the drain to the submissive fighter. This is to encourage players to go for a submission straight away.

Additionally, it has addressed an inconsistency between the different types of straights and jabs and decreased how often the AI spins and uses spinning strikes.

UFC 5 November 9 patch notes

Here are the patch notes for the November UFC 5 update:

Increased the long term stamina cost of strikes in the stand-up.

Fixed an issue that applied too much vulnerability on the return from side sways. There will now be a lot less vulnerability, even significantly less than in UFC 4, which was our intent along with the sway buffs at launch.

Fixed an inconsistency between the different types of jabs and straights. The regular version/skin had received some nerfs at launch, but these hadn’t been applied to the alternate versions. All versions now have the proper nerfs.

Removed the stamina drain applied to the submissive fighter in the headlock (standing guillotine) clinch position. The dominant fighter still has their stamina drained. This is likely to encourage the strategy of starting the guillotine submission right away, unless you’re close enough to the cage to quickly walk up to it, as starting the submission by reaching the cage results in a slightly stronger entry.

Decreased how frequently the AI spins and uses spinning strikes.

Fixed an issue that caused the lead hook to rear leg kick combo to be too slow. The combo should now have a reasonable speed.

Reduced the range of Major Lunging Punches. All four of these major lunging punches now have less range: jab, straight, lead hook, and rear hook. These used to have the same range as when you perform them sprinting. But from a major lunge, such range looked exaggerated and made the moves look way too fast. They should now behave in a much more authentic manner. The sprinting version of these strikes was not nerfed.

Prevented the flying knee from the submissive fighter in kick catches to be used when the attacker is throwing certain strikes. It was possible to throw the flying knee in situations that didn’t make sense, which led to some janky and unfair interactions. The submissive fighter can no longer throw a flying knee when it doesn’t make sense, most notably when the dominant fighter is kicking and already letting go of the submissive’s leg.



