Top Rockstar writer leaves studio before official GTA 6 announcement

Rockstar Games’ Vice President of Writing Michael Unsworth has left the studio before the official announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Despite the mega success of Grand Theft Auto 5, largely considered to be one of the best video games of all time, fans are expecting the next installment in the series to be even bigger and better in every way imaginable.

With it now being close to a decade since its predecessor’s official release, fans anticipate a reveal or at least a teaser for Grand Theft Auto VI any day now.

However, instead of the news fans have been hoping for, it appears that Michael Unsworth, Rockstar Games’ Vice President of Writing has left the company.

Rockstar Games’ VP of writing leaves company

After joining the studio in 2007, he spent over 16 years at Rockstar Games as a creative lead working on “some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful video game franchises of all time” according to his LinkedIn.

His work experience tab on LinkedIn once said he has worked at Rockstar from 2007 to present, but now indicates his time at the company ended in 2023.

Starting out as a Senior Creative Writer, Unsworth climbed through the rankings within Rockstar, wherein in 2021 he was promoted to Vice President of Writing at the company.

Notably, he spent time working on both Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption II, as well as both Grand Theft Auto IV and V.

Not only that, but he also worked on the highly successful Max Payne 3, as well as LA Noire during his time at Rockstar.

While his departure is yet to be officially confirmed by the studio, it has as a surprise for many fans as it only seems Grand Theft Auto VI’s reveal is just around the corner. The game is rumored to be one of the most expensive games of all time to make.