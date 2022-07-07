Rockstar confirms resources moving to GTA 6 instead of Red Dead & GTA Online

Shay Robson . 13 hours ago

Rockstar Games have officially confirmed that resources are being shifted to focus on the production of GTA 6 instead of Red Dead and GTA Online.

It’s been well over a decade since the first reveal of Grand Theft Auto 5. Since its official release in 2013, Rockstar has sold over 165M copies worldwide, marking it as one of the best-selling video games of all time.

However, with GTA 6 leaks and rumors surfacing constantly, fans are desperate to hear any official news from Rockstar Games regarding the next installment in the series. Thankfully, that day has finally come.

Following the developer’s announcement in February confirming that work on GTA 6 is “well underway”, a blog post has revealed that resources within the studio are being shifted to focus on the next game.

YouTube: DubStepZz Development on GTA 6 is well underway according to Rockstar.

On July 7, Rockstar gave a big update to the community. Starting with a nice thank you note to the fans for their unmatched enthusiasm and commitment, the developers explained how they’ve steadily moved more development resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

With more pressure than ever to deliver the best game possible, Rockstar informed fans that they need to make a few sacrifices, such as changing their approach to how they currently support their existing titles.

In order to progress with the next installment in the GTA series, the developers are in the process of making some changes to how they support Red Dead Online with new content. While Rockstar will of course continue to work on Red Dead, it won’t be getting the same treatment as GTA Online — which will be receiving a huge update in the coming weeks as the devs commit to ensuring that “Los Santos remains as dynamic and unpredictable as ever.”

While it’s bad news for some to hear that Red Dead Online will be receiving less support, it’s also exciting to hear that work on the next Grand Theft Auto title is being ramped up.

With it nearing closer to a decade since GTA 5’s release, hopefully, fans will be gifted with an official trailer sometime soon.