 Top 5 most disappointing video game releases ever - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Top 5 most disappointing video game releases ever

Published: 23/Oct/2020 22:56 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 23:00

by Nate Searl
fallout 76
Bethesda

Share

gaming

Every year there are a plethora of new and exciting video games to look forward to. Not every game lives up to the hype, however, even if it does get better over time. Here are the ones that felt the most disappointing at the time of release. 

If you’re passionate about video games, you’ve surely been disappointed at least a few times. Not every release goes smoothly, and developers aren’t always the greatest at listening to what their fans want.

Some titles come out with game-breaking bugs or terrible servers, some just don’t live up to their name, and others are just flat out bad. Here are the five most disappointing releases of all time.

5. Pokemon Sword and Shield

disappointing games
Nintendo
Pokemon Sword and Shield haven’t been all they were hyped up to be.

Pokemon Sword and Shield had a lot of controversy around their release. Game Freak removed roughly half of the monsters from the Pokedex on the game’s initial release, leaving fans upset. They also made the controversial decision to not allow players to disable the Experience Share, making the title feel extremely easy and unrewarding.

The fanbase was quick to point out these mistakes and create trends on Twitter with hashtags like “Game Freak lied.” While critics were fond of the games, giving it an 80 on Metacritic, fans still have yet to come around, and it only has a 4.6 user rating almost a year after its release.

4. Final Fantasy XIII

Top 5 most disappointing games
Square Enix
Final Fantasy XIII has caught a lot of heat since its release.

Lighting was a popular character, but that’s about all the 13th addition to the Final Fantasy series had going for it. This game had incredibly long and dubious cutscenes that made it feel more like a movie than a game. To make it worse, the gameplay was extremely linear with an extremely slow progression. After a while, all the battles began to get dull and repetitive.

If you actually made it through the grind to finish out the three-disc long game, it was only to find that the story wasn’t actually over. The title ended up taking two more gritty and linear sequels to finish out the story.

3. No Man’s Sky

Top 5 most disappointing games
Steam
No Man’s Sky was disappointing on release.

No Man’s Sky is far better than it was on day one, but back then, it was tragic. The game built up tons of hype in the months leading up to its launch. It was going to be the premier exploration title. Unfortunately, the release went terribly.

Players reported frequent crashes and bugs along with a tiny playthrough for a full-price game. This led to fans refunding and review-bombing the game in the following weeks. Fortunately for the game and its supporters, the developer did a good job and got things together to salvage it.

2. Star Wars Battlefront II

disappointing games
EA
Star Wars Battlefront II didn’t receive good reviews upon release.

Star Wars Battlefront II was supposed to an epic reimagining of the hit game with modern technology. It didn’t go quite as planned, however. EA decided they wanted to try to monetize the game through microtransactions and left much of the game’s content behind a paywall.

To this day, their statement regarding the title is the most downvoted comment of all time on Reddit. EA went back and made changes to the game to help make it playable for everyone, but the botched release will forever tarnish its image.

1. Fallout 76

Top 5 most disappointing games
Bethesda
Fallout 76 is littered with bugs.

Fallout 76 was supposed to be a multiplayer take on Bethesda’s popular post-apocalyptic franchise. The release was similar to No Man’s Sky. Fans reported all sorts of bugs and crashes and the servers were completely unstable. The big difference between the two games is that 76 never quite got its act together.

To this day, the PC version only has a 52 on Metacritic with a 2.7 user score. Even though the servers are more stable and the game is less buggy, most reviews still point out that it’s still just a clone of Rust with a Fallout skin (and not a very good one at that).

Pokemon

$60,000 Pokemon Card ‘lost’ in the post

Published: 11/Jul/2019 17:36 Updated: 11/Jul/2019 19:34

by Paul Cot
Amazon/Zdvroo/smpratte

Share

Pokemon Cards

One Pokemon Trading Card collector had their worst nightmare realized when a card worth $60,000 was ‘lost’ in the post.

This card in question was the Trainer No. 3 card which was sold by pokemonplace on eBay. It is one of the rarest cards to ever be released and is one of a kind.

Transactions such as these, while not common, are frequent enough in the Pokemon Trading Card community. Sales for the most part go smoothly as examples of missing cards are few and far between.

smpratteThe transaction that resulted in the lost/stolen Pokemon Trading Card…

What happened to the card?

However, the worst case scenario happened for this particular sale when the card got lost in shipping. In truth, the card simply being lost seems unlikely, or very coincidental, with the more likely scenario being foul play – with someone handling the package stealing it.

The package was insured for $50,000, which was the most it could be under the circumstances, and an employee may have seen this huge figure on the declaration and decided to steal it.

Can it be sold if stolen?

Unfortunately for them though, the card will be really difficult, or even impossible, to re-sell because of its unique identifier.

As a result smpratte, an authority within the Pokemon Card community, and who details the circumstances of the lost card, has implored the potential thief to return it because of its difficulty to sell and that it is the right thing to do.

What is the Trainer No. 3 card?

It was the reward for third place in the 1999 “Super Secret Battle” tournament in Japan. Cards from similar tournaments, as well as the first and second place versions, are also incredibly rare.

smpratteThese trainer cards are very rare originating from the 1999 Super Secret Battle competition…
593

With one a kind items such as this, the value of it is simply determined by what someone is willing to pay for it and in this case a sale of $60,000 was agreed. Most people looking in on this transaction, and big Pokemon fans themselves, will consider this a huge amount of money for something as simple as a Pokemon card.

How rare is this Pokemon card?

Very rare. The card’s rarity is only superseded by the first and second placed versions of the card and the same cards from previous tournaments. A first edition Charizard has be known to sell for more than this, also.

Many consider the Pikachu Illustrator Card to be the rarest Pokemon Card. This was rewarded to selected entrants in illustration contests and is supposedly worth $100,000.