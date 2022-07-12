How to get Gallade & Gardevoir in Pokemon Go

Daniel Megarry . 33 minutes ago

Wondering how to get Gallade in Pokemon Go? This fan-favorite creature has some special evolution requirements to make sure you don’t get a Gardevoir, so here’s everything you need to know.

The majority of evolutions in Pokemon Go are pretty straightforward, requiring you to simply stock up on a specific amount of Candy by catching them, battling with them, and playing with them before evolving them into their next form.

But some Pokemon have special evolution requirements that can make this whole process a little more complicated. One of these Pokemon is Kirlia, which can become either Gardevoir or the significantly rarer Gallade when it evolves.

Below, you’ll find all the evolution requirements you need to meet to get both Gallade and Gardevoir in Pokemon Go, which should help you avoid wasting those precious resources on the wrong evolution.

How to evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir in Pokemon Go

Evolving Kirlia into Gardevoir is relatively straightforward, as you’ll simply need to stock up on 100 Candy then follow the usual evolution process by visiting their Pokemon page and tapping the ‘evolve’ button.

If you’re struggling to earn enough Candy, remember to use Pinap Berries when catching any member of the Ralts/Kirlia/Gardevoir family and transfer any spare ones you don’t need for some bonus Candy.

How to evolve Kirlia into Gallade in Pokemon Go

The main way to get Gallade in Pokemon Go is to evolve a male Kirlia with the help of 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone.

It’s important to point out that Kirlia caught in the wild cannot evolve into Gallade, which means you’ll need to begin this evolution process from the beginning by catching a male Ralts. Shadow or Purified Kirlia also cannot become Gallade.

You can check if your Ralts or Kirlia are male by tapping on them and looking for the gender symbol you need next to their name. It’s best to do this when you catch a Ralts to avoid wasting time evolving or powering up the wrong one.

If you’re struggling to find a Sinnoh Stone in the game, you can sometimes earn them for defeating Team Go Rocket Leaders or other Trainers in the Go Battle League, but they’re not guaranteed. We’ve got a Sinnoh Stone guide that might help.

The main thing to remember here is that any Ralts (male or female) can eventually become a Gardevoir, but only a male Ralts with the help of a Sinnoh Stone can eventually become a Gallade.

