Marvel fans ready to drop Amazing Spider-Man after Ultimate Spider-Man preview

Preview pages for Ultimate Spider-Man #1 reveal a Peter Parker in the throes of a mundane family life, and fans couldn’t be happier.

The most anticipated comic of 2024 may just be Ultimate Spider-Man. So anticipated, in fact, that fans are already picking it as their de facto Spider-Man.

The upcoming book, by House of X writer Jonathan Hickman and Daredevil artist Marco Checchetto, relaunches the character and gives fans a version of the character they’ve been longing for. The new Ultimate Spider-Man presents a Peter Parker who is older, married, and has children.

Article continues after ad

Now, just before its official launch, preview pages for Ultimate Spider-Man #1 have fans already won over.

Article continues after ad

Ultimate Spider-Man’s new Peter Parker has already won over jaded Amazing Spider-Man fans

The preview for Ultimate Spider-Man #1, released exclusively on AIPT, doesn’t actually feature Spider-Man. It’s instead a slice of life featuring Peter Parker starting his day.

The new Ultimate Spider-Man already made waves with the announcement of the Parker family. Fans have longed for a more family-oriented Spider-Man ever since his marriage was sold to the devil in the controversial One More Day story.

Article continues after ad

Fans on Reddit have already taken a shine to the reboot, showering it with praise on Reddit, with many relishing the return of a more paternal Peter.

“Five pages,” one user said. “Just five pages and I’m already happy about a Spider-Man-related comic despite the current ASM trying to stomp on my heart.”

Article continues after ad

“Seeing Peter just called dad just makes all the feelings happen,” another added.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Marvel has occasionally teased the notion of a reunited Peter and Mary Jane with stories like Renew Your Vows. Notably, the two dated through most of the 2018 Amazing Spider-Man run but were broken up by the start of the current series, a move which reopened old wounds for longtime fans.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics Ultimate Spider-Man’s highly anticipated relaunch will feature an older Peter Parker with a family.

Now, fans are ready to abandon Amazing Spider-Man altogether in favor of Hickman’s Ultimate relaunch.

“The fact that people are more excited about this preview coming out than anything going on with 616 Spidey right now is objectively hilarious.” one fan said.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve had this Peter for five pages, but if anything happens to him etc etc.” one fan joked.

“He’s a Peter Parker. Do we really believe shit isn’t going to hit the fan?” another added. “But it is nice seeing him happy for once. The ASM run had a looooong streak of Parker Luck and it feels bland.”

Article continues after ad

Set in a rebooted Ultimate Universe, Ultimate Spider-Man follows a version of Peter who was never bitten by the radioactive spider. His fate was stolen by The Maker, who rewrote the universe in his image.

Through the efforts of Howard Stark, The Maker was foiled, Howard’s son, Tony, has taken up the mantle of Iron Lad and reclaimed the stolen sources of many origins – including the spider that should have bit Peter.

Article continues after ad

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 hits stands January 10, 2024. For more Spider-Man and Marvel Comics news, keep it locked to Dexerto.