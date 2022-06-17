All Tarot Card locations in The Quarry: Collectibles & character fates

Tarot Cards in The Quarry are collectibles that you’ll find spread across various Chapters of the game, so here are all of their locations and which character fate each one will show you.

In The Quarry, Tarot Cards play a pivotal role in providing insight into the story and the fates of its characters. Each of The Quarry’s ten chapters has at least one Tarot Card to collect which can be brought to the fortune-teller in order to decipher the true meaning. If you’re looking to get the best ending and save all of the characters, these will be crucial in helping you along in the story.

If you’re wondering where and how to collect the Tarot Cards in the game, we’ve included all of the locations below, and which character’s fate each one gives us a glimpse into.

All Tarot Card locations in The Quarry

There are a total of 22 Tarot Cards to find in The Quarry throughout gameplay. As we mentioned earlier, these can be collected and taken to the fortune-teller to unlock some extra dialogue content.

These Tarot Cards tease the fate of the camp counselors, which can be used to influence your decisions in important choices if you’re aware of which one relates to what particular scene.

Here’s a rundown of the locations of all the Tarot Cards in The Quarry. As we find all of the card’s outcomes, we’ll be sure to update you accordingly:

Prologue

Tarot Card Tarot Card location Character fate revealed The Fool Drop down the ledge in the forest as Laura and head to the left. Take a few steps ahead and you’ll find the card there. Jacob

Chapter 1

Tarot Card Tarot Card location Character fate revealed Temperance When Jacob enters the lodge, go inside the kitchen to reveal the card. Emma

Chapter 2

Tarot Card Tarot Card location Character fate revealed The Hanged Man Make Nick choose the Rocky Road and complete the time sequences to reveal the card on the ledge. Jacob

Chapter 3

Tarot Card Tarot Card locations Character fate revealed The Tower While playing as Abi, take the left path each time and you’ll find the card. ??? The Star When Jacob looks for towels, go to the right toward the canoes to reveal the card. Emma

Chapter 4

Tarot Card Tarot Card locations Character fate revealed The Magician On the island, go towards the end of the dock as Emma reveals the card. Dylan Strength The card gets revealed when counselors enter the lodge again. Bobby

Chapter 5

Tarot Card Tarot Card locations Character fate revealed The Devil Move towards the central picnic tables when Dylan investigates the cabins to reveal the card stuck in one of the table legs. Abigail The Hermit After Dylan arrives at the radio hut, walk towards the large antenna on the left of the building to reveal the card. Jacob

Chapter 6

Tarot Card Tarot Card locations Character fate revealed Justice Take a few steps down and move to the left while Jacob walks on the wooden bridge to reveal the card. Laura The Moon When Abigail enters the bathroom and investigates the central shower stall, the card will be revealed located on the side of a locker. Laura

Chapter 7

Tarot Card Tarot Card locations Character fate revealed The World You’ll find the card underneath the bed in Laura’s cell. Ryan The Chariot Walk to the open office inside the police station to find the card stuck to a beam. This card doesn’t show the fate of any character and is not of much value.

Chapter 8

Tarot Card Tarot Card locations Character fate revealed The Lovers Take the walkway and walk towards the small balcony after the rail-collapse cutscene in the mine to find the card. Ryan Wheel of Fortune Inside the small lantern-lit tunnel, move forward to find the card stuck to the wall. Bobby The Empress After Ryan enters the Hackett house, go to the left room and investigate the table and chairs to reveal the card. Constance The Emperor In the same building, go to the basement and walk along the small tunnel and you’ll find the card at the end. Jedidiah

Chapter 9

Tarot Card Tarot Card locations Character fate revealed Death The card is hidden on the top of a wardrobe located toward the birdcage inside the bedroom. ??? The Sun Go to the room with a circuit box on the second floor and move towards the window to reveal the card. ??? Judgement Walk inside the scrapyard and turn left toward the staircase, walk up to find the card. ??? The Hierophant Move towards the stairs in the shelter to reveal the card. Eliza

Chapter 10

Tarot Card Tarot Card locations Character fate revealed The High Priestess Inside the lodge, move two floors up towards the window to reveal the card. This card is not of much value and is discovered towards the endgame.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about all of the Tarot Card locations in The Quarry.