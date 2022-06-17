 How many chapters are in The Quarry? - Dexerto
How many chapters are in The Quarry?

Published: 17/Jun/2022 9:40

by Sourav Banik
Wondering how many chapters there are in The Quarry? We’ve got all the details you need, including an estimation of how long it will take you to complete the game.

Most single-player narrative games are split into numerous chapters and it’s no different for The Quarry, the latest horror game on the market. This helps to keep a check and makes following the story easier.

If you’re wondering how many chapters you’ll need to go through to complete the game, we’ve included everything you need to know about The Quarry’s chapters below.

The Quarry has multiple chapters for players to uncover.

How many chapters are in The Quarry?

The entirety of The Quarry is split into a total of 12 chapters. Out of these 12 chapters, 10 of them make up the actual story while the other two are an epilogue and a prologue, respectively.

Here’s a rundown of every chapter present in the game:

Chapter Name
Chapter One Prologue
Chapter Two
Hackett’s Quarry Forever!
Chapter Three
Truth or Dare
Chapter Four
Trouble In Paradise
Chapter Five Don’t Panic
Chapter Six
White Noise
Chapter Seven
Prayers By Night
Chapter Eight
The Past Behind Us
Chapter Nine
The Belly Of The Beast
Chapter Ten
The Matriarch
Chapter Eleven
Bricks and Mortar
Chapter Twelve Epilogue

The first three chapters introduce you to the characters and basic mechanics of the game, while the rest sends you on a rollercoaster ride with all the horror, suspense, and thrill the game has to offer.

How long does it take to complete The Quarry?

Each chapter in The Quarry lasts for about 40 minutes, which means you will need approximately 10 hours to complete the main story of the game.

Now, if you want to discover all of the extras and aim for 100% completion, it may take you closer to 12 hours.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about the chapters in The Quarry. The game has multiple endings and you can enjoy it in split-screen/co-op as well.

