Wondering how many chapters there are in The Quarry? We’ve got all the details you need, including an estimation of how long it will take you to complete the game.

Most single-player narrative games are split into numerous chapters and it’s no different for The Quarry, the latest horror game on the market. This helps to keep a check and makes following the story easier.

If you’re wondering how many chapters you’ll need to go through to complete the game, we’ve included everything you need to know about The Quarry’s chapters below.

How many chapters are in The Quarry?

The entirety of The Quarry is split into a total of 12 chapters. Out of these 12 chapters, 10 of them make up the actual story while the other two are an epilogue and a prologue, respectively.

Advertisement

Here’s a rundown of every chapter present in the game:

Chapter Name Chapter One Prologue Chapter Two Hackett’s Quarry Forever! Chapter Three Truth or Dare Chapter Four Trouble In Paradise Chapter Five Don’t Panic Chapter Six White Noise Chapter Seven Prayers By Night Chapter Eight The Past Behind Us Chapter Nine The Belly Of The Beast Chapter Ten The Matriarch Chapter Eleven Bricks and Mortar Chapter Twelve Epilogue

The first three chapters introduce you to the characters and basic mechanics of the game, while the rest sends you on a rollercoaster ride with all the horror, suspense, and thrill the game has to offer.

How long does it take to complete The Quarry?

Each chapter in The Quarry lasts for about 40 minutes, which means you will need approximately 10 hours to complete the main story of the game.

Now, if you want to discover all of the extras and aim for 100% completion, it may take you closer to 12 hours.

Read More: The Quarry review

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about the chapters in The Quarry. The game has multiple endings and you can enjoy it in split-screen/co-op as well.