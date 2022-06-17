The Quarry: All characters and voice actors

The Quarry has recruited an impressive array of horror actors for its main roles. Here’s a full cast list with character summaries.

The Quarry is the spiritual successor to Supermassive’s horror game Until Dawn, featuring another group of teens who are in the wrong place, on the wrong night.

The game plays out as an interactive horror movie, and as such, has a pretty impressive cast, with several members of it being genre veterans. Here’s a breakdown of every cast member and an explanation of the character they play.

Naturally, we’ll keep the below information spoiler-free. Anything we state here will be immediately obvious from the start of the game.

The Quarry cast and characters

Here is a full breakdown of the Quarry’s voice actors and the characters they play:

Abigail (Ariel Winter)

Abi is a sweet, slightly geeky girl, who’s best friends with the much more confident Emma. She has a crush on camp nice guy Nick but is worried he doesn’t share her feelings.

Abi has all the hallmarks of a traditional horror ‘Final Girl’ – However, there’s no guarantee she’ll fulfill that role when the sun comes up.

Ryan (Justice Smith)

Ryan is described as a “brooding loner” and spends most of his time listening to horror podcasts and telling ghost stories. He has a close friendship with Chris Hackett, the camp owner, and takes his duties as a counselor very seriously.

As in all horror stories, Ryan is the character who’s ahead of the curve, and knows the rules of horror better than most – but will that be enough to keep him alive?

Nick (Evan Evagora)

Nick is a decent and well-thought-of member of the camp who’s best friends with the much more extroverted Dylan. He reciprocates Abigail’s feelings but is unsure how to act on them.

While Nick is a good guy, even he has limits when his survival is threatened.

Dylan (Miles Robbins)

Dylan is Nick’s loud and confident best friend who gets a kick out of teasing Jacob and flirting with Ryan. He also considers Kaitlyn a kindred spirit, but a rival for Ryan’s affection.

He’s also often the first character to run towards danger, with life being one big adventure, but his last night at Hackett’s Quarry could end in tragedy.

Jacob (Zach Tinker)

Jacob seems like a braggadocious jock, but it soon becomes clear that he’s really a very insecure young man who simply doesn’t want the best summer of his life to end.

He’s enjoyed a summer fling with Emma but wishes it could be more than that. How far is he willing to go to win her back after she breaks off their relationship?

Kaitlyn (Brenda Song)

Kaitlyn is the self-confessed mean girl of the group, but really, this is a coping mechanism. She has a crush on Ryan and overtly competes with Dylan to win his attention.

Kaitlyn is also good in a crisis, which is handy, considering what’s about to go down at Hackett’s Quarry.

Emma (Halston Sage)

After ending her summer romance with Jacob, Emma looks forward to getting home to her legions of online fans. However, Jacob won’t be discarded so easily.

Emma also needs to put her phone down and realize the group is in grave danger, but could her constant vlogging be a blessing in disguise?

Laura (Siobhan Williams)

Laura, along with her boyfriend Max, is one of the stars of The Quarry’s prologue chapter and one of the most important characters in the story.

A counselor who never actually arrived at summer camp, her story is told through flashbacks. It also soon collides with the main story in dramatic fashion.

Max (Skyler Gisondo)

Max is Laura’s boyfriend who’s harboring a big secret. Although, he’s soon got bigger problems to deal with when his and Laura’s car is knocked off the road on their way to Hackett’s Quarry.

The question is, what caused their accident, and what has happened to Max since?

Chris “Mr H” (David Arquette)

Chris Hackett is the owner of Hackett’s Quarry and the annual summer camp. He’s a kind man who mistrusts technology and wants the campers to have an authentic experience, free from distractions.

However, who is he receiving threatening phone calls from? And why is he so keen to get the campers away from Hackett’s Quarry before nightfall?

Travis (Ted Raimi)

Travis is the creepy town sheriff who’s clearly connected to Hackett’s Quarry in some way. Laura and Max encounter him very early in the game and both parties become very suspicious of each other.

What is Travis hiding? And what is it about the summer camp that frightens him so much?

Bobby (Ethan Suplee)

Bobby is an imposing and menacing hunter that is setting traps all over the camp. He appears hostile to some campers and protective over others, so what exactly is his deal? And what is he hunting?

Like most characters in The Quarry, Bobby has a secret, but the player’s actions, as well as his own, will dictate how sympathetic the character becomes.

Constance (Lin Shaye)

Constance is the matriarch of the Hackett Family and seeks only to protect her family, even if this means engaging in acts of utter ruthlessness against the innocent.

While avoiding bloodshed is her goal, she’ll abandon this quickly if she, or her kin, are threatened in any way.

Jedediah (Lance Henriksen)

Jedidiah is the husband of Constance and the patriarch of the Hackett Family. He’s leading a hunting party across Hackett’s Quarry, but is he hunting campers? Or are his sights set on another target?

Either way, Jedidiah is a dangerous man and is prepared to use lethal force against anyone that gets in his way.

Eliza (Grace Zabriskie)

Eliza is one of the most mysterious and important characters in The Quarry. She’ll aid the player by reading tarot cards to predict the future, but as the night goes on, it becomes clear she has her own goals.

The question is, is she friend or foe? And what’s her connection to the Hackett Family, the campers, and the unseen threat that lurks in the darkness?

So there you have it, a full breakdown of the main cast and characters in Supermassive’s horror game The Quarry.

