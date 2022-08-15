The Mountain reveals why CSGO is his all-time favorite game to Mizkif

Game of Thrones star Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson has revealed his passion for CSGO during his time at Mizkif’s Camp Knut, calling it his “all-time favorite” game.

Twitch streaming icon Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo is deep into his month-long fitness programme, as the creator has teamed up with fitness streamer Knut for Camp Knut.

Alongside other content creators, Camp Knut has also seen the likes of Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson get in on the fun.

Dubbed the World’s Strongest Man in 2018, The Mountain revealed an insight to his pass-times, as the former Game of Thrones star declared his love for CSGO.

The Mountain tells Mizkif his “all-time favorite” game is CSGO

During his time at Camp Knut, The Mountain gave viewers an insight to his pass-times. When the strongman isn’t maintaining his gargantuan stature, The Mountain can often be found playing CSGO.

The Mountain revealed “so, my all-time favorite, like when I think about what I’ve played the most in my life, is Counter Strike.”

“That’s the game I usually play,” he continued as Mizkif was surprised to hear The Mountain’s passion for the competitive shooter.

Delving into his playstyle, the bodybuilder clarified “I was a B player” as his reflected on his time with the game.

If you’re new to the world of Counter-Strike, being a B player means that, on defensive rounds, you’d defend the B site rather than doing anything else. It’s a pretty important role in the grand scheme of things.

Camp Knut has proved to be a unique chapter in Mizkif’s career, showcasing a different side to the streamer. As a result of the fun that Mizkif and The Mountain have had together, the latter suggested that the pair should collaborate on a “Camp Thor” in the future.