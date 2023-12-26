The Finals players slam “atrocious” sound as even worse than Apex Legends

The Finals is the new cool kid in the block that everybody loves, but not everything is perfect. Some players claim the in-game audio is well below par, even worse than the often-bemoaned Apex Legends audio.

At The Game Awards 2023, Embark Studios took players by surprise when they suddenly launched their new FPS title to the world. The Finals feature chaotic and destructive gameplay, where teams of three have to battle to become the winners of the arena.

The Finals in every form is a competitive game and the audio of enemy footsteps plays a crucial role in titles of this genre. While the majority of the community argues about builds and weapons, some players have slammed the “atrocious” audio, which they say is even worse than Apex Legends.

Posting on Reddit, a player expressed their frustration over the poor state of The Finals in-game audio. The sound of footsteps is a major concern here as they feel “It’s like Apex all over again, but in this case, there is no 20-year-old audio engine to blame, only balancing.”

“Yes. Not being able to hear a heavy running up on me with a hammer is frustrating. Sound really needs work” a fellow player agreed while another one commented, “Not being able to hear ANY ENEMY is frustrating.”

It’s easy to miss out on these details, especially in the middle of intense fights and it’s more prominent in The Finals. When pointed out, a player said, “Now that I think about it footsteps aren’t great.” “Yes when my teammates are running ahead of me it sounds like they are behind me. Very confusing and unreliable”, said another.

However, one player said “the sound design itself is gorgeous. The coins plinking to the ground, the effects, the explosions, the music, etc.” At the same time, they argue the “implementation of spatial sound is rough. The footsteps and actual gunshot sound direction fail to match the standards of many modern games, and the engineers need to take a look at it.”

Some players compared it to Apex Legends. “Honestly think Apex sound is better. It’s inconsistent but at least my teammates’ footsteps aren’t audible from 3 buildings away.” While one player simply stated, “It’s up there with Apex Legends as one of the worst audios.”

Not being able to hear footsteps properly is a major concern for every competitive game. It would be better if The Finals devs take note of players’ feedback and look into this matter at their earliest. In the meantime, check our The Finals best settings guide to gain a competitive advantage in-game.