The Finals players divided on which map is the worst one

The Finals has been out for some time now, and players are sharing their opinions on the current selection of maps.

The Finals has been a surprise hit since Embark Studios shadow-dropped the FPS after last year’s Game Awards. Combining the talents of Battlefield veterans and light-hearted game show energy has done wonders, with the game maintaining a decent player base, outpacing some of the genre’s heavy hitters.

Now that the dust has settled since it arrived, player discussion is ramping up across socials. Topics like aim assist, the Light class versus the world, and the high profile cheating are a few recurring themes you’ll stumble upon.

A new topic enters the arena as fans debate their favorite map in The Finals.

The Finals players rank the game’s map pool

Currently, there are four maps available — Las Vegas, Skyway Stadium, Monaco, and Seoul. Each map offers a unique visual aesthetic, making each feel more memorable than the other while serving as odes to previous works.

For example, Seoul is a callback to EA classic Mirror’s Edge due to its futuristic design and color scheme. There are also variants of each map that throw a little wrench in the way you approach said map.

In the official subreddit for The Finals, players discussed their favorite map out of the four currently in-game. The consensus seemed to have Seoul and Monaco at the top of their list, while Vegas fell to the bottom.

“Monaco!!!! I hate Vegas more and more every time I play it,” replied one player. “Monaco is wonderful and my favorite!! It makes me feel like I’m playing on old Battlefield Heroes maps, especially the winter version.”

While Vegas isn’t as highly favored, there were a few who shared their love and others who tried to explain the Vegas conundrum: “Our squad also gets excited when it’s Vegas, but I think it’s mostly the visuals. The map itself I do not like.”

“It gives you a lot of opportunities to play with the destructible environment, and the indoor areas make it a good map for playing cloak and sword as light or for playing area control as a heavy. TLDR: I like Vegas because pretty lights.”

It’s also worth mentioning players aren’t as high on maps like Seoul and Skyway as they were at launch, with the massive chasms on each map claiming the lives of many a player without much warning. Frustrating for many, but undeniably funny at times.

All of this is without mentioning map variants that switch things up each time you play, adding some variety and making it feel like you’re getting a new experience every time you queue.

That said, more maps will probably come to The Finals at some point, although Embark remains tightlipped on future content plans. It’ll be interesting to see how the player rankings change over time or if Vegas will still be the king of the least favorite.