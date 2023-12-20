The Finals devs explain why they are “holding off” on giving a content roadmap

The devs behind The Finals have explained why they are not releasing a roadmap for the game’s future content.

When a game releases free-to-play, it will almost always have a steady stream of content and battle passes that will come out in the future.

Usually, a developer will give a roadmap for what the flow of content looks like and when players can expect certain content to drop.

The Finals is bucking that trend, and the people behind the game have given their reasoning behind this decision.

The Finals devs are holding off on releasing a roadmap

The news came in the most recent Axios newsletter, where they spoke with the game’s studio, Embark, about the game not having a roadmap.

In the newsletter, they quote The Finals’ creative director, Gustav Tilleby, as saying: “We better hold off with that sort of stuff and make promises we can keep.”

Embark Studios

That’s the real extent of their explanation for leaving out a roadmap, and it makes a lot of sense.

The heart of what Tilleby is saying is that when a studio releases a roadmap, they are putting pressure on themselves to deliver at a specific time.

It seems they don’t want to make a promise to have content ready for players when they might not be able to meet it.

The Finals is enjoying a solid launch, although tweaks and fixes are still being done after the community has asked for several changes to the game.

If and when new content comes to the title, most players believe it will be some new characters, cosmetics, and even new maps.