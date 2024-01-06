The Finals player proves C4 one-shot combo is harder than it looks

The Finals C4 one-shot combo has become a meta play in-game, but one player hilariously showed how “difficult” it is to pull off.

Embark Studios’ The Finals has been a pleasant surprise after its shadow drop post-2023’s The Game Awards. Its blend of teamwork and Battlefield-esque destructibility has been a refreshing take on the FPS genre, leading it into breakout territory on Steam.

Much like Battlefield and similar first-person shooters, players have spent countless hours discovering hidden strategies to gain the upper hand on the opposition. One of the more explosive plays has been the C4 meta, where a Heavy player can deliver a “mini-nuke” by attaching C4 to various objects.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In an unfortunate moment, one player completely missed their mark with the C4 meta, instead delivering the gift of C4 to themself.

For the new or unaware players, the C4 meta essentially is a cursed creation where a player attaches explosives to an explosive canister and hurls it into an enemy or object. It’s rather heinous, but the results are satisfying due to The Finals’ impressive destruction engine.

Since its inception, socials have been ablaze with players using the strat for their own uses, with clips showcasing its mini-nuke potential. When done correctly, it’s supposed to look like this:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It works well, granted you hit your target, and it looks pretty simple to pull off. Unfortunately, this strategy stands to do just as much damage to you as it will to enemies.

In a clip shared to the game’s subreddit, JPEGMC is primed to cause some damage. They start taking damage, shout the infamous “Oh my God, I’m lagging,” and then commit the ultimate mistake by delivering the C4 combo to themself right before the clip ends.

Article continues after ad

Plenty of viewers enjoyed the failed C4 meta-play. One comment replied: “Bro threw a homeless man-made nuke at himself.” Another said: “This is why they tell children not to try it at home.” Indeed, don’t try this at home, at all.

Article continues after ad

One comment tapped into the offscreen narrator with this reply: “Narrator: “He was, in fact, not lagging…”

Lesson learned, be sure to check your surroundings before delivering a C4 package in The Finals, or you’ll find yourself in the respawn screen in a matter of seconds.