The Finals players call out devs for excluding crucial feature

The Finals has surged in popularity in the past month, but some players have criticized the devs for excluding a crucial feature that’s present in most other multiplayer games.

What makes The Finals unique is its fresh perspective on the FPS genre, featuring a chaotic yet fun experience for players. With four teams taking part in ranked game mode, the feeling of emerging victorious in a tournament compares to nothing.

After pointing out the biggest Light class problem, players feel the devs have missed out on one key and quite an important feature. Especially in multiplayer games, a text chat comes in handy when you don’t have a mic to communicate with your teammates.

No text chat in The Finals a “massive oversight”

Posting on Reddit, some players have expressed their frustration as The Finals lacks a text chat. A player who gets limited time to play the game said, “I play at nights when my wife and children are asleep. I can’t use the voice chat. It’s also the only time I get to play really.”

Several other players followed suit and expressed how they felt about the lack of this important feature in The Finals. One player commented, “I so badly have wanted to be able to type “just stay alive, we win even if we dont get this cashout if we dont wipe” or “you can’t get my body i’ll just coin back”. Stuff like that. Absolutely critical things you can’t add pings for.”

Sometimes, players don’t communicate properly despite having a mic, which can cause a lot of problems for the team.

One player faced a similar issue and said, “I’ve clocked 28 hours in the game so far and I’ve had exactly 5 games where someone had a mic, in those 5 3 of them just coughed loudly, 1 complained about everything and 1 was just German so I don’t know if he was angry or just trying to communicate normally.”

“Game really needs text chat or a more robust ping system” they continued.

One player with a situation quite identical to the player who posted on Reddit said, “Yea same boat here, can’t be loud at night when kids are sleeping, qol if they add text chat.”

A player feels “some preselected phrases” could’ve done the job and said, “As much as I love not seeing all the toxicity, but it’s still making playing the game with no friends very very hard.”

The problem is genuine and amid all the frustration, it needs to be seen how Embark Studios act upon this criticism.