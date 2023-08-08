What’s coming in Elder Scrolls Online update 39 patch notes: Quest updates, PvP changes, more

Bethesda is delivering The Elder Scrolls Online update 39 to players, and we have the early patch notes for you to check out ahead of its full release.

We are coming up to a full 10 years of The Elder Scrolls Online since it hit the market. After a lukewarm start, Bethesda’s MMO has skyrocketed and become one of the most identifiable and popular games in its genre in the last decade.

So it’s no surprise that the devs continue to pump the game with updates. The Elder Scrolls Online update 39 is the next major update to the RPG game. Bethesda has announced a solid roadmap of what’s to come in TESO, and we’ve got all the latest on everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Bethesda

Bethesda has already announced that there will be significant tweaks to some of the title’s most important gameplay aspects.

“To help new players who are feeling overwhelmed upon first entering Tamriel, the team has implemented a host of changes designed to reduce the volume and frequency of quest choices presented to players in early content. Specifically, this update changes when certain quest bestowers appear and how fervent they are in chasing you down,” a blog on the update said.

Article continues after ad

There are also big improvements to the game’s inventory management system, UI, gameplay changes to PvP, amongst many other details.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Here’s a first look at all the key changes arriving in The Elder Scrolls Online update 39, with a more extensive list due to arrive on the update’s release date – August 21, 2023.

Quest & Content Improvements for New Players

New Cyrodiil Monster Masks

New PvP Face & Body Markings

PvP Death Notifications

Item Set Sourcing Standardization

Stacking of Similar Inventory Items

Unifying Unsellable Items

New Furnishings & Master Writ Vendor Offerings

Place Furnishings From Inventory

Occlusion Calling

New Achievements

New Endeacvor Activity Types

Loads of Bug Fixes

If you’re keen to know even more about The Elder Scrolls Online, we have many other guides and articles for you to check out:

Article continues after ad

Is The Elder Scrolls Online cross-platform | Elder Scrolls 6 | The best MMO games to play | Is The Elder Scrolls Online worth playing in 2023? | All Elder Scrolls Online expansions ranked | Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom release date | What’s coming to Elder Scrolls Online in 2023 | Elder Scrolls Online: Best classes & races | How many people play Elder Scrolls Online? Player count in 2023