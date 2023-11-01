The Day Before reveals final trailer but announces delay to early access period

The Day Before has finally proven that it’s real, with a stunning final trailer ahead of release, but that knowledge came at a cost, as the game’s Early Access has been delayed.

The Day Before is a post-apocalyptic MMO shooter that has been the source of several controversies since it was announced. This is because The Day Before went from being Steam’s most wish-listed game to being temporarily removed from the service.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the validity of The Day Before due to the impressive quality of its visuals being compared to a lack of actual in-game footage. This led to accusations of The Day Before being a fake game, one that was just a tech demo made for an unknown purpose.

The developers of The Day Before have insisted that it’s real and that fans can play it for themselves, with a release date of November 10. Unfortunately, that date won’t be hit, but there’s good news on the horizon.

The Day Before’s final trailer featured gameplay and a delay announcement

The final gameplay trailer for The Day Before is now available on the Ffnastic YouTube Channel. The trailer shows a significant amount of gameplay footage, delving into the game’s combat system, quest structure, and the ability to customize a home.

The trailer revealed that there’s a new release date, as The Day Before will enter Steam Early Access on December 7, 2023. This means a delay of roughly a month, which isn’t that big of a shift, considering the doubt surrounding the game so far.

A post on the official The Day Before Twitter/X page has also answered some questions. The legal issues surrounding the name have been resolved, and The Day Before is allowed to retain its title. The developers are entering Early Access due to the sheer size of the game, with a $39 price tag. Once the game enters its full release, the price will increase to $49.

The scale and environmental visuals of The Day Before are impressive, and if the developers can pull off a successful Early Access launch, they’ll finally silence all of the doubters who have followed the game since its announcement. That is unless the final trailer proves the game is real and will launch in 2023.

