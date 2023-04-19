The Day Before’s newly announced beta could finally prove it’s not fake

Fntastic’s The Day Before will receive a beta sometime this year, which may finally quiet speculation that the game isn’t real.

Announced roughly two years ago, The Day Before quickly garnered public interest as a new survival horror game. It went on to count among the most wish-listed Steam games of all time.

Scripted gameplay trailers and minimal details raised a few red flags over time; yet, it was the game’s recent delay that made some people express their skepticism.

The Day Before suddenly vanished from Steam earlier this year. Not too long thereafter, Fntastic claimed the delisting was due to a copyright claim.

Apparently, the developer never secured the title’s trademark. And it didn’t take long for industry pundits and gamers to begin questioning whether or not the project is actually real.

The Day Before developer announces a beta for this year

In a Day Before-dedicated Discord channel (via PCGamesN), a Fntastic representative shared the following with fans: “As we get closer to the release date, we will be conducting a beta test for the game.”

The beta will let players go hands-on with the survival experience before launch, as well as “provide valuable feedback” that Fntastic will use to improve the final version.

Notably, the studio rep confirmed that a Steam launch remains on the cards. “[The] team is working on it,” read the message in part. When The Day Before will finally return to the Steam storefront has not yet been clarified.

Fntastic

While the Discord message offered no specifics about The Day Before beta, the spokesperson did note the game remains on track for its previously announced release date of November 10.

Given the public skepticism concerning the game’s legitimacy, it will be interesting to see how the developer markets it in the months leading up to launch.