TenZ gives his verdict on Overwatch 2: “Feels like an aim trainer”

TenZ has been playing Overwatch 2 since its release and here’s what he had to say about how he feels after playing the game.

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, the face of Sentinels, often plays Overwatch 2 in between his Valorant games while he is live. On his October 12 stream, he gave his verdict on how he feels about the Overwatch sequel.

TenZ explains that he actually enjoyed the game, and said “it’s a nice change of pace [from Valorant]”.

What makes Overwatch different from Valorant is the action is more continuous, the pro player said.

“I think the way Overwatch feels to me is like I’m playing an aim trainer.”

“It’s constant movement and constant stimulation is quite nice.”

TenZ mostly plays DPS characters like Genji, Cassidy, and others in Overwatch 2. Landing the shots using these characters requires precision and that ultimately helps out in Valorant.

He further expressed that the original Overwatch game used to feel less enjoyable as players mostly had to “constantly shoot at barriers”.

“Everyone in the first game was a DPS player and everything was just barriers.”

With the arrival of Overwatch 2, the tank role now has been limited to one. This means only one player from the team can now play as a Tank which made the game even more fast-paced than it was before.