Tekken mod finally gives Godzilla fans the fighting game they always wanted

Godzilla’s been around for decades, and an entire universe has been built around him. All sorts of different monsters have been pitted against him across dozens of films. This begs the question: Why don’t we see Godzilla fighting games?

Tekken modder Ultraboy (@uwais_alqarani on Twitter) released an incredibly hype trailer showing what a modern Godzilla fighting game might look like.

In addition to iconic monsters like Godzilla, Mecha Godzilla, and King Kong, this modder also chose to add a Gundam and some Ultraman characters. Because… well, why not?

This mod pack of 7 skins for Tekken characters all work surprisingly well for the existing movesets of the characters they’re attached to, and was clearly made out of love for the Japanese genre of Kaiju (giant monster) genre of movies and TV shows.

While this mod doesn’t add any new moves to the existing characters these models have been placed on, seeing Godzilla body slamming people will never get old.

Carrying the legacy of Godzilla

It’s worth mentioning that Kaiju fighting games do exist, but there hasn’t been a new one in a long time.

Game studio Pipeworks released a series of Godzilla-based fighting games for the original Xbox and Gamecube back in the early 2000s.

Pipeworks Studio/WayForward

Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee is a game still beloved by fans, even if the critical reception at the time of release was mixed. The large scale combat and environmental destruction in these games really enhanced the experience of playing as a giant monster.

That isn’t to say that Godzilla has been entirely absent from video games. Far from it, actually.

A collaboration with Call of Duty: Warzone brought King Kong and Godzilla to Caldera in 2022, along with skins themed around these two titanic characters.

These iconic characters still resonate with fans, and the stage is left wide open for a Godzilla fighting game to make a meteoric impact in the FGC.

While this Tekken mod is no substitute for a proper new Godzilla game, it shows how much potential there is for a new fighting game based on the series.

The full mod pack is free to download and can be found here.