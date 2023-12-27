Super Mario Odyssey shown to help people with depression in new study

A new study has shown that playing Super Mario Odyssey can reduce the symptoms of depression, especially when compared to other treatments on offer.

Super Mario Odyssey was one of the biggest titles during the Nintendo Switch’s launch year. This was no small boast, considering it was going up against The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the last of which became the best-selling game on the system.

The Super Mario Bros. series has been no stranger to success, but Super Mario Odyssey quickly managed to stand out, becoming a smash hit with critics and the 5th best-selling Nintendo Switch game of all-time.

Being one of the best games in the Super Mario Bros. series means that Super Mario Odyssey is truly something special, and while Nintendo isn’t interested in making a sequel, there’s still an incentive to go back and replay it.

Playing Super Mario Odyssey can reduce symptoms of depression

According to Psy Post, a study published in Frontiers of Psychiatry involved participants playing Super Mario Odyssey. These participants suffered from different depressive disorders and were not regular gamers, nor had any prior exposure to the game.

The study determined that playing Super Mario Odyssey was more effective at reducing the symptoms of depression than similar treatments, including those using specialized cognitive training computer programs (also known as “CogPack”), which are designed for these conditions.

It was determined that adding video games to the usual treatment of depressive symptoms can be beneficial. Then again, the study should probably clarify that the nature of the game would have an effect, as playing a FromSoftware game won’t offer the same positive experience as Super Mario Odyssey.

Less surprising is that the study also proved that people engaging in the 3D gaming aspect had more motivation to complete it than other treatments. The study points out that this is due to games existing to be fun, so there’s more of an incentive to keep on going, especially if it’s one you enjoy playing.

Many people still adore Super Mario Odyssey, so it’s no surprise that it was chosen for this study. Exploring the universe with Mario and his body-stealing cap makes for an incredibly fun experience, and it’s good to know that it can help people in other ways.