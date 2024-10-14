Black Ops 6 campaign requires you to be online at all times despite being single-player

It has been revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will require an active internet connection for all modes, including the single-player campaign, despite the mode having no multiplayer elements.

Call of Duty campaigns are usually something fans can sink their teeth into before really getting into the meat of the game, with the more popular Warzone and multiplayer modes.

This is even more true for people who don’t enjoy the frantic nature of the online multiplayer aspect. but still want to enjoy some Call of Duty action.

However, it has been confirmed that the game will need an internet connection to play the campaign, a move that has left many players befuddled.

In an FAQ answer found on the Black Ops 6 editions page, Activision answered the question about online connectivity, saying:

“To deliver the highest-quality visuals while also reducing the game’s overall storage space on your hard drive, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will use texture streaming across all game modes.

“This means you’ll need a continuous internet connection to play any game mode, including Campaign. If you’re on a console, Campaign can be played without a premium subscription service such as Game Pass Core or PlayStation Plus.”

Activision Black Ops 6 falls on the higher end of the list when it comes to CoD campaign length.

Not only this, but many players have already expressed their frustrations with there being no early access to the campaign in Black Ops 6, despite Modern Warfare 3 coming out a week early for anybody who preordered.

Perhaps this is the exact reason for the change back to the old ways, though, as Modern Warfare 3 was the worst-reviewed COD of all time, with many of the reviews based primarily on the campaign.

Black Ops 6 launches on October 25 with all three modes – Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies – coming out at the same time.