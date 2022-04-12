Xbox Game Pass May 2022: All new games and everything leaving on console and PC

Microsoft’s subscription service is about to add new titles as part of the Xbox Game Pass May 2022 lineup. Here’s all we know so far.

Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is a must-subscribe for anyone with an Xbox console, a gaming PC, or a phone that can handle playing games via the cloud.

Just since the start of 2022 we’ve seen the likes of Hitman 3, Rainbow Six: Extraction, Total War: Warhammer III, Weird West, and MLB The Show 22 added to the service – showing there really is a little something for everyone.

Will that continue? Here’s all we know about the Xbox Game Pass lineup for May 2022.

Game Pass May 2022 additions

Here’s everything we know of that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in May so far. Don’t worry if there’s nothing for you right now, though, as Microsoft will unveil more very soon.

New announcements are listed in bold.

Citizen Sleeper (Console) – May 5

Trek To Yomi (Console, PC) – May 5

Sniper Elite 5 (Console, PC) – May 26

Pac-Man Museum (Console, PC) – May 27

Expect more games to be added to the lineup in the coming days, usually through the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

Games Leaving Game Pass in May 2022

Microsoft’s service rotates games in and out of its library, so expect a few games to be removed.

You’ll be given at least a few days’ notice, though, so you can either finish up the game before it leaves or buy it at a discount before it’s gone. We’re still waiting to find out what will be leaving the service in May, but we’ll update this as soon as we know.

Game Pass May 2022 Announcement Date

Game Pass titles don’t have a set reveal date, and Microsoft usually teases them at regular intervals. Expect some mention of the lineup in the opening days of May, with more revealed through Twitter posts (and sometimes memes) in the weeks that follow.

We’ll be sure to update this page as we hear more, but for a look on the other side of the fence, why not check out everything we know about Sony’s PlayStation Plus overhaul, and the games coming in May 2022.