Star Wars Squadrons revealed: Trailer, release date & more

The force was strong at today’s EA Play Event as developers revealed their first tantalizing trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons, an upcoming title heading to PC and consoles on October 10, 2020.

Star Wars: Squadrons was first teased back in early March when PlayStation Network accidentally put a listing up for an upcoming Star Wars game simply titled 'Maverick’. The leaks didn’t stop there though, as Microsoft also revealed information and artwork featuring classic Star Wars ships on its digital store.

This led many fans to believe that the upcoming title would see players take on the role of a fighter pilot. Fortunately, today’s EA Play Event has put an end to the rumors and speculations as we finally got a good look at Star Wars: Squadrons. Make sure you check out our article below to get all the latest info.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Squadrons reveal trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0eRkhR1z6A

Not only did the trailer showcase some fan-favorite Star Wars ships, it also gave us an excellent look at some high-octane dogfights that will be present in both the singleplayer campaign and online multiplayer modes. Make sure you check out the footage above to see all the latest action.

Star Wars: Squadrons is the latest game from Motive Studios

The first three games in the Rogue Squadron series released back in the late 90s and early 2000s, so it’s refreshing to have a next-gen Star Wars game that will purely focus on aerial combat once again – after all, piloting iconic Star Wars ships like the X-Wing, Y-Wing, and TIE-Fighter have never looked this good.

Advertisement

It’s certainly been a while since we donned our trusty rebel uniform and duked it out with the Empire’s fleet, Star Wars enthusiasts will have plenty to get excited about when Squadrons launches on PC and console.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set after the events of Return of the Jedi and will feature both a single-player and multiplayer campaign. If that wasn’t enough, the game also has cross-play between PC, Xbox One and PS4, allowing pilots to take their galactic journey across all platforms.

Pilots are wanted for Star Wars' newest title. Pilots are wanted for Star Wars' newest title.

EA's official website gave the following description: "Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars™: Squadrons. Buckle up, feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron, and learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars™ single-player story."

When will Star Wars: Squadrons be released?

Star Wars: Squadrons will release on October 2nd and will be available for purchase on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Make sure you check back here for all the latest Star Wars: Squadrons updates.