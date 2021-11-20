Battlefront 3 is looking “very unlikely,” insiders have revealed, with EA quietly shooting down DICE’s pitch to develop a threequel for the popular Star Wars franchise following the slow-built success of Battlefront 2.

Star Wars fans are set to be denied a Battlefront III for the second time in the past two decades, with Electronic Arts turning down a pitch for another series sequel.

According to insider reports, heavyweight publishers EA was approached by DICE to back another Battlefront title, following on from Battlefront 2’s slow-simmering success. Top powerbrokers at the Californian gaming giant ran a red line through the plans, however, with licensing costs the main concern.

One past developer revealed the sequel “got turned down because it takes 20% more sales to make the same money” as other similar titles like Battlefield 2042. The hefty price tag comes via the use of the Star Wars universe.

To make matters worse for Battlefront 3 hopes, several Battlefront devs have departed DICE, including the sequel’s creative director and core gameplay designer.

While Battlefront III dreams may be going down in smoke, Star Wars fans still have several upcoming titles to look forward to via the ongoing Electronic Arts partnership.

Early reports suggest these are “more story-driven, single-player games, rather than multiplayer titles,” and one may be a Jedi: Fallen Order follow-up. A sequel to the 2019 release would be no surprise; the EA action-adventure title shattering several franchise gaming records on release.

Recently, Quantic Dream were also linked to a heavily-story-focused Star Wars game similar to their immersive titles like Heavy Rain and Detroit Become Human. Aspyr is also remaking Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Perhaps the biggest Star Wars rumor, however, relates to Ubisoft. According to sources, Disney bosses have handed them the reins of an open-world game.

Ironically, this is the second time in as many decades plans for a Battlefront III title have been scrapped. Free Radical Design was “pretty much done” with their original threequel in 2008, but it was eventually shelved.

EA also scrapped a Battlefront spinoff, code-named “Viking,” in 2019. That game was originally slated for 2020 and would have had open-world elements.