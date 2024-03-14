Star Wars Battlefront players criticise “lazy” port of classic games

Fans are eviscerating Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection online. Following a disastrous launch, the game has been accused of being unplayable.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection was announced during the 2024 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, with the promise of reviving two beloved titles on modern platforms with new content, along with fresh servers for people to play on.

Considering the frosty reception the third Star Wars Battlefront received at launch, it’s no surprise that there would be interest in bringing back the classic entries that still have a fan community to this day.

Unfortunately, Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection’s release was terrible, with fans flocking to social media to reveal their dissatisfaction with the final product.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection is unplayable

The Battlefront Reddit is filled with threads criticizing the state of Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection at launch. One thread created by ninjamann68 takes shots at the lack of basic QoL updates made to the games.

The UI is the least of the game’s problems, as the PC version of Star Wars Classic Collection is claimed to have only had three servers active during its release, preventing most people who purchased the game from being able to play it.

Many users also complain about consistent crashing issues in the console version of Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection. This has prompted users to call the game a “scam” and ask for refunds on platforms that allow it.

A disastrous launch doesn’t necessarily spell the end for the Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection. After all, the third entry in the series managed to pull itself back somewhat after removing many of the monetization aspects that were highly unpopular with fans.

It’s still not a great look for ports of ancient games with big fan communities, especially one so focused on the online experience. Hopefully, the developers will have the issues resolved soon before the fanbase. abandon the galaxy far, far away, and play something else.