Square Enix “considering” remasters of classic RPGs after FF Pixel Remaster popularity

Xenogears tells one of the most ambitious stories in gaming.

Square Enix is “considering” remaking other older games after the success of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is a collection of the first six games before the franchise went 3D on the PlayStation. The remastered titles maintained the original pixelated style while making the older games appear fresh.

Beyond Final Fantasy’s first six installments, rumors surrounding a possible FF 9 remake have circulated since a leaker exposed the Nvidia GeForce Now database. The leak previously accurately predicted Tekken 8 and Helldivers 2.

While Square Enix hasn’t officially announced the development of a FF 9 remake, the company revealed it was “considering” remastering other classic RPGs.

Square Enix looking to possibly remaster other old games

Square Enix

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Square Enix addressed one burning question at the company’s 43rd Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Q&A. A shareholder asked about Square’s potential plans to remake other older games – specifically Xenogears, a game they’d love to play on modern hardware.

“We will refrain from sharing information about new titles, but we are considering various ideas within the company and hope that you will look forward to forthcoming announcements,” a company board member remarked.

Another question dealt with the “longer gaps” Square Enix has between releases compared to other video game companies.

“I will refrain from speaking in specifics, but I will say that we believe that the strengthening of our internal development organization will be of benefit as the difficulty of developing major titles is becoming extremely high, which also has implications for development lead times,” a board member responded.

In 2023, Square Enix’s major releases include Final Fantasy 16, Octopath Traveler 2, and Forspoken. The studio also has several titles in development – like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Star Ocean: The Second Story R, and Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. Whether they add classic RPGs to this offering remains to be seen.

